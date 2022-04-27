CBSE Board Exam 2022: Fake News about Late Arrival Timing, Handling Unused Question Papers Busted

CBSE Board Exam 2022 Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a clarification regarding a FAKE circular doing rounds on social media platforms. CBSE Board today morning shared a photo of a fake circular which was tailored to look like an official one. The circular contained misleading or fake information about the on-going CBSE Board exam, especially related to timings and handling of unused question papers.

What is the fake notice about?

The fake circular which is tailored to look like an official CBSE Notice highlights several points including duties of observers, handling of unused question papers and even late arrival timings for the students. However, the key misleading detail which the fake CBSE circular contains is about the arrival time for late comers. The notice reads that any student reaching exam centre after 11:30 AM will not be allowed entry; this is completely false. No student will be allowed entry in the exam centre after 10 AM when the examination begins.

Another point which is wrongly mentioned in the fake circular is about the packing of unused question papers. The circular directs exam invigilators to immediately take custody of the exam papers which are not being used due to absentees. Such question papers are to be collected and packed immediately after the start of the examination.

Apart from this, the fake report also said schools have to share a report with the board immediately after the completion of the exam. As per the notice, the report should also add the TA/DA claim and remuneration bill.

Students and relevant stakeholders should note that the CBSE Board has not issued any such notice and all the details or information provided in this circular are fake and misleading. Therefore, students should be weary about it and be careful not to fall for such fake circulars.

