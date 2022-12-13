CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Not To Release Today for Classes 10, 12, Reports

CBSE Board Exam Dates 2023: As per the recent media reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 today. This information has been confirmed by Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj. When released, the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 can be downloaded from the official website - cbse.nic.in.

Students of classes 10 and 12 are waiting for the board to release the CBSE board exam date sheet for 2023. However, as of now, no official date has been announced for the release of CBSE class 10, 12 datesheet 2023. The board recently released a notice regarding the preparation of CBSE practical exams for classes 10 and 12. The practical exams will start from January 1, 2023.

Will CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Be Released in December?

As per media reports, the Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj has stated that CBSE has not announced that the board exam datesheet will be released in December. As per the CBSE official, currently, the board is still preparing the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet 2023. It will be released once everything has been finalised for Class 10 and Class 12 students.

As per media reports, he said - "We have not, in the past, released the datesheets in December. We usually release them in January; however, I am not saying that it will come out now in January, but just stating that as per the past trends, we have never released the datesheet so early."

CBSE Practical Exam 2023 for Classes 10, 12

Recently, the board released a notification and stated that the CBSE Practical exams will begin from January 1, 2023, onwards. The notification stated that the schools must ensure that the syllabus for the practical examination is completed and necessary arrangements like preparation and stocking of laboratories and identification of internal examiners are done well in time.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Question Pattern

Earlier, the Ministry of Education stated in a parliament session that around 30% of questions in the CBSE Class 12 Board exams will be competency-based. Whereas CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2023, will have around 40% of competency-based questions. As per earlier information, the CBSE theory exams for classes 10 and 12 students will commence from February 2023, however, the official date sheet is yet to be released for students.

