CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Classes 10, 12 To Begin From Feb 15, Check Important Guidelines Here

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the guidelines for conducting CBSE class 10, 12 board examinations 2023 along with the admit card. As per the date sheet, CBSE will conduct class 10 and 12 board exams from February 15, 2023. While the Class 10 CBSE exam 2023 will get over on March 21, the Class 12th exam will be concluded on April 5, 2023.

Those appearing for the CBSE board exams 2023 are advised to follow the guidelines released. The CBSE theory exam will be conducted across the country at various exam centres in offline mode by following all important instructions. Check guidelines to appear for CBSE class 10, 12 board exams here.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Guidelines For Classes 10, 12

Students must also follow all the guidelines as mentioned in the CBSE class 10, 12 admit card.

They will have to collect their CBSE board exam admit cards ahead of the exam from the Heads of their respective schools.

The students are advised to go through the details mentioned on CBSE admit card 2023 and then sign it at the appropriate place.

They must reach the examination hall 30 minutes before the time fixed for the start of the exam.

Those arriving late at the exam centre will be required to give a satisfactory explanation to the Supervising Examiner.

The student must read all the instructions given on the question paper carefully before they start writing.

It is not advisable to write or scribble anywhere else on the answer sheet other than the top-sheet of the Question Papercum-Answer Booklet.

They should not carry mobile phones, electronic devices or any barred items to the exam centre.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Admit Card

Recently, CBSE released the admit card for class 10, 12 board exam 2022 in online mode. The respective school heads can download CBSE board exam admit card 2023 from the official websites - cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. However, the private candidates will have to download their CBSE board exam admit card 2023 on their own from the official website. They should check the date and time of the exam mentioned on the admit card and report accordingly on time.

