CBSE Board Result 2021: SC directs Board to consider students' grievances on differences in marks under 30:30:30 Formula

CBSE Board Result 2021: As per the latest update, the Supreme Court of India has directed CBSE Board to reconsider the grievances raised by students regarding differences in marks under the alternative assessment scheme followed last year. Hearing a petition filed by a group of students regarding the difference in the marks that were submitted by the schools as internal assessment and were recalculated by the CBSE Board to arrive at the final marks. The apex court has now directed the Comptroller of Examinations, and CBSE Board to consider these grievances and arrive at a plausible solution that is agreeable to all.

SC asks CBSE to Explain Flow of the Algorithm

In its latest direct to CBSE Board, the SC bench consisting of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice JB Pardiwala, has directed the Comptroller of Examinations to explain the flow of algorithm and software to the court using which the final marks for Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 students were calculated. The court has asked the board to take the help of the technical team and come up with an explanation about the process that was followed to arrive at the different deductions of different marks student-wise.

The court in its order to the Comptroller of Examinations, CBSE said that the order passed by the board on 31st December 2021 has not been able to explain the differences in marks among different students which have led to this confusion. In light of this, the court has directed CBSE to “reconsider the aforesaid grievances of the petitioner(s) and take an appropriate decision as may be advised, including by taking assistance of technical team to explain the flow of algorithm or software which provides for different deduction of different marks student-wise.”

What is the ‘Difference of Marks’ issue with CBSE Results?

According to the petition filed before the Supreme Court, some of the students have had their marks deducted arbitrarily as compared to the ones that were shared with the board by schools under the 30:30:30 formula used for assessment. As per one of the petitions filed before the apex court, students whose marks were reported as 106, 88 and 234 for Class 10, 11 and 12 respectively should have a total of 428 marks. But following the normalization under the 30:30:30 formula, the student was awarded only 364 marks which is a difference of 64 marks. This problem has been highlighted by multiple students and following this, a petition has been filed before the apex court seeking clarification on the same.

