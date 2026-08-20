CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2026: When Will Board Announce Result, Expected Date & Time

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has not yet released an official date or time for the announcement of CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2026. Students can check the results on the official website of the board and stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

Expected Result Date & Time

Check out the table below for more details:

Event Details Expected Date Mid-to-late August 2026 Expected Time To be Announced Official website cbse.gov.in Official Announcement CBSE does not always pre-announce the result date; the result link may be activated directly on the portal.

How to Check CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2026?

Students can check the CBSE Class 10 result 2026 online by using their roll number and other details mentioned on their Admit Card. Follow the steps given below.