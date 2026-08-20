AP TET Response Sheet 2026
Focus
News

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2026: When Will Board Announce Result, Expected Date & Time

Anisha Mishra
By Anisha Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 20:02 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon announce the class 10th compartment result 2026 on its official website. Students can check their result once the result link is activated.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2026: When Will Board Announce Result, Expected Date & Time
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2026: When Will Board Announce Result, Expected Date & Time
Register for Result Updates

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has not yet released an official date or time for the announcement of CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2026. Students can check the results on the official website of the board and stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates. 

Expected Result Date & Time 

Check out the table below for more details: 

Event

Details

Expected Date

Mid-to-late August 2026

Expected Time

To be Announced

Official website

cbse.gov.in

Official Announcement

CBSE does not always pre-announce the result date; the result link may be activated directly on the portal.

How to Check CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2026?

Students can check the CBSE Class 10 result 2026 online by using their roll number and other details mentioned on their Admit Card. Follow the steps given below.

  1. Go to the official CBSE Results Portal or CBSE Official Website.
  2. Click the link for the Class 10 compartment or second board exam results.
  3. Type in your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID.
  4. Click Submit to view and save your digital marksheet.

Alternate Ways to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026

On the day of the CBSE Class 10th Result, candidates might face issues in accessing the official website due to high traffic. In such a case, check the official Result from the following

  • DigiLocker (results.digilocker.gov.in)
  • UMANG App

Details Mentioned on CBSE 10th Result 2026

The CBSE 10th Marksheet released online will show the qualifying status Pass or Fail along with the candidates’ subject wise marks. Check the following details printed on the marksheet.

  • Student’s name
  • Roll number
  • Date of birth
  • School name and code
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Grades obtained
  • Result status (Pass/ Compartment)
  • CGPA/Percentage
  • Internal Assessment marks
Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 20, 2026, 20:02 IST

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News