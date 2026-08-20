CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2026: When Will Board Announce Result, Expected Date & Time
The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon announce the class 10th compartment result 2026 on its official website. Students can check their result once the result link is activated.
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has not yet released an official date or time for the announcement of CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2026. Students can check the results on the official website of the board and stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.
Expected Result Date & Time
Check out the table below for more details:
|
Event
|
Details
|
Expected Date
|
Mid-to-late August 2026
|
Expected Time
|
To be Announced
|
Official website
|
cbse.gov.in
|
Official Announcement
|
CBSE does not always pre-announce the result date; the result link may be activated directly on the portal.
How to Check CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2026?
Students can check the CBSE Class 10 result 2026 online by using their roll number and other details mentioned on their Admit Card. Follow the steps given below.
- Go to the official CBSE Results Portal or CBSE Official Website.
- Click the link for the Class 10 compartment or second board exam results.
- Type in your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID.
- Click Submit to view and save your digital marksheet.
Alternate Ways to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026
On the day of the CBSE Class 10th Result, candidates might face issues in accessing the official website due to high traffic. In such a case, check the official Result from the following
- DigiLocker (results.digilocker.gov.in)
- UMANG App
Details Mentioned on CBSE 10th Result 2026
The CBSE 10th Marksheet released online will show the qualifying status Pass or Fail along with the candidates’ subject wise marks. Check the following details printed on the marksheet.
- Student’s name
- Roll number
- Date of birth
- School name and code
- Subject-wise marks
- Grades obtained
- Result status (Pass/ Compartment)
- CGPA/Percentage
- Internal Assessment marks
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.