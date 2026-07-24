CBSE Class 10 Second Board Revaluation 2026: Expected Dates, Online Application & Fee Structure Explained

CBSE 10th Revaluation: After the release of the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination Results 2026 (as per the new NEP 2020 two-board system) on July 18, 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education offers an result verification and Re-evaluation Process for students. In case you think there was any error in the marking, tallying or unmarked answers in the second board examination, below is the expected date, procedure, and cost involved for applying for it online at cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) offers a three-step online procedure through cbse.gov.in for students who think they have faced discrepancies in their Class 10 Second Board marks. Verification of Marks, which is expected to start by late July 2026, will open in five days of releasing the result and involves an online application fee between ₹100 to ₹500 per subject to correct calculation or unmarked answers. Those only who complete the first stage are eligible for the second stage in early August to get a digitized scanned copy of their answer sheet at a cost of ₹100 to ₹500 per subject.