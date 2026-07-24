CBSE Class 10 Second Board Revaluation 2026: Expected Dates, Online Application & Fee Structure Explained
CBSE 10th Revaluation: Following the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results, candidates can apply for the three-stage post-result review via cbse.gov.in starting late July 2026. Applicants must sequentially complete Stage 1 (Marks Verification), obtain an answer sheet copy (Stage 2), and challenge specific questions (Stage 3) by paying online fees and downloading the confirmation receipt PDF.
CBSE 10th Revaluation: Following the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results, candidates can apply for the three-stage post-result review via cbse.gov.in starting late July 2026. Applicants must sequentially complete Stage 1 (Marks Verification), obtain an answer sheet copy (Stage 2), and challenge specific questions (Stage 3) by paying online fees and downloading the confirmation receipt PDF.
CBSE 10th Revaluation: After the release of the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination Results 2026 (as per the new NEP 2020 two-board system) on July 18, 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education offers an result verification and Re-evaluation Process for students. In case you think there was any error in the marking, tallying or unmarked answers in the second board examination, below is the expected date, procedure, and cost involved for applying for it online at cbse.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) offers a three-step online procedure through cbse.gov.in for students who think they have faced discrepancies in their Class 10 Second Board marks. Verification of Marks, which is expected to start by late July 2026, will open in five days of releasing the result and involves an online application fee between ₹100 to ₹500 per subject to correct calculation or unmarked answers. Those only who complete the first stage are eligible for the second stage in early August to get a digitized scanned copy of their answer sheet at a cost of ₹100 to ₹500 per subject.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Revaluation 2026: Revised Fee Structure
The fee structure for post-result services has been revised by CBSE on the official websites:
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Stage
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Process Description
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Online Fee
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Stage 1: Verification of Marks
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Verification of totaling errors, unevaluated answers, or entry mistakes.
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₹100 to ₹500 per subject
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Stage 2: Scanned Copy of Answer Book
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Digital scanned PDF copy of evaluated answer book provided to candidate.
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₹100 to ₹500 per answer book
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Stage 3: Re-evaluation of Questions
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Challenge specific evaluated answers against the official Marking Scheme.
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₹25 to ₹100 per question
How To Apply For The Application Process For CBSE Class 10 Second Board Revaluation 2026?
To Apply For The Application Process For CBSE Class 10 Second Board Revaluation 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Launch the web browser and open the website cbse.gov.in online facility.
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Select the link for Post-Result Verification and Re-evaluation 2026 application form.
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Enter into your account through Class 10 Roll Number, Admission Card ID, and School Code.
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Choose Stage 1 Verification of Marks and select subjects that you want to recheck.
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Make payment of online application processing fees using UPI or debit card.
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Submit the application form and get PDF copy of the receipt.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.