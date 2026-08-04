CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Likely by Aug 7, Check Expected Date and Time Here
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 by August 7, 2026. Candidates will be able to check the result and download the marksheets on the official website at cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results for supplementary exam 2026 soon. According to media predictions, the board is expected to release the results by August 7, 2026. Candidates will be able to check and download their marksheets online on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Students will be able to check their results using their roll number, school code, and index number.
Students who were unable to clear the minimum passing marks were required to appear for the supplementary examinations. Additionally, students will also be able to check their results online on the DigiLocker platform.
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CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result Expected Date and Time
The CBSE Class 12 Supplementary examinations for academic session 2025-26 were held on July 28, 2026. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official portals and third party platforms such as DigiLocker and UMAG app to get their provisional marksheets. Candidates must ensure that the details mentioned on the online copy are correct as these will be mentioned on the final marksheets sanctioned by the board.
Students will be able to collect their marksheets from their respective schools later, as individually intimated. The revised marksheet will carry the final amtrak which will be used for the university admissions and further academic ventures.
List of Websites to check CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Marksheets
Candidates will be able to check and download their CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Marksheets from the following websites:
- cbse.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
- results.digilocker.gov.in
How to download CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Online?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download their CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Online:
- Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in
- Click on the link for Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Supplementary Results 2026.
- Enter your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID to submit.
- CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 will appear.
- Check your details and download for your college admissions.
The revised final marksheet will be released later by the respected affiliated schools. Candidates will need to check their details to proceed with their university admissions.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.