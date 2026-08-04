CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Likely by Aug 7, Check Expected Date and Time Here

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 by August 7, 2026. Candidates will be able to check the result and download the marksheets on the official website at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results for supplementary exam 2026 soon. According to media predictions, the board is expected to release the results by August 7, 2026. Candidates will be able to check and download their marksheets online on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Students will be able to check their results using their roll number, school code, and index number. Students who were unable to clear the minimum passing marks were required to appear for the supplementary examinations. Additionally, students will also be able to check their results online on the DigiLocker platform. RELATED | CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE Updates CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result Expected Date and Time

The CBSE Class 12 Supplementary examinations for academic session 2025-26 were held on July 28, 2026. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official portals and third party platforms such as DigiLocker and UMAG app to get their provisional marksheets. Candidates must ensure that the details mentioned on the online copy are correct as these will be mentioned on the final marksheets sanctioned by the board. Students will be able to collect their marksheets from their respective schools later, as individually intimated. The revised marksheet will carry the final amtrak which will be used for the university admissions and further academic ventures. List of Websites to check CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Marksheets Candidates will be able to check and download their CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Marksheets from the following websites: