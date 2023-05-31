CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Dates Released, Application Begins Tomorrow

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CBSE Supplementary Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the compartment exam dates for classes 10th, 12th. According to the official schedule, the Class 12th compartment exam will be conducted on July 17, 2023. Whereas, class 10th exams will begin from July 17, 2023, onwards. The board will release the complete datesheet on the official website soon.

Meanwhile, the board has asked the school authorities to submit the list of candidates who are going to appear in the CBSE Compartment Exams 2023. Along with this, CBSE has released details regarding the eligibility criteria, application procedure, fee structure, and subjects for which the exams will be held.

CBSE Official Notification- Click Here (PDF file)

The candidate's list has to be submitted through the Pariksha Sangam link. The official notification reads, “Only those students whose name is submitted through the online process shall be allowed to appear for supplementary examinations, 2023.”

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023: Application Fee, Online Submission Dates

Fee slab Fee per student Schedule for online submissions Schedule for fee payment Schools in India Schools in Nepal Schools outside India Without late fee Rs 300 per subject Rs 1,000 per subject Rs 2,000 per subject June 1 to June 15 Date of finalisation of LOC date + 2 days With late fee Rs 2,000 (in addition to fee) June 16 to June 17 Date of finalisation of LOC date + 2 days

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023: Steps to Submit List of Candidates

School authorities have to submit the list of classes 10th, 12th students who are going to appear in CBSE compartment exams 2023. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to send the names-

Step 1: Generate a list of candidates placed in the Compartment from the school login.

Step 2: Select Roll No. and Subject of the student who wants to appear in the Compartment.

Step 3: Finalize the selection and note down the "Application ID" generated.

Step 4: Make Payment Online.

Step 5: Generate a Final list and keep an authenticated copy for school records along with proof of depositing fee.

How Many Attempts can be Availed to Pass CBSE Compartment Exams 2023?

Students will be provided only 3 opportunities to qualify for CBSE Supplementary Exams 2023. The official notification reads, “Students who appeared in session 2021-22 in full subjects either as regular students through schools affiliated to the board or as private students, and their result was declared as “compartment” and they could also not pass in compartment 2022 exams (1st chance) and 2023 examinations (2nd chance), all such students are eligible to apply only as private students for 3rd and last chance in supplementary examinations 2023.”

