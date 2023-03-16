CBSE Exam 2023: Class 12 Biology Exam Today, Check Exam Guidelines Here

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education is conducting the CBSE Class 12 Biology exams today. The board is conducting the exams in a single three-hour shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Candidates appearing for the CBSE Class 12 board exam today can check here the exam day guidelines and instructions.

Candidates appearing for the CBSE class 12 Biology exams today need to make sure that they carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card with them to the exam centre. Students must note that entry will not be permitted inside the exam hall without the CBSE Class 12 Hall Ticket.

CBSE officially commenced the class 12 board exams for the students on February 15, 2023. According to the date sheet released, the board is conducting the CBSE class 12 exams until April 5, 2023. Students can check through the CBSE exam day guidelines mentioned here before appearing for the exams.

CBSE 12th Exam 2023: Exam Day Guidelines

The CBSE Class 12 Admit Card is a mandatory document which needs to be shown at the exam centre.

Candidates appearing for the CBSE Class 12 exams are advised to reach the exam centre atleast an hour before the exams begin.

Students will be given an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper

Gadgets like mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smart watches etc are not permitted inside the exam centre.

Candidates are advised to carry their own stationery to the exam hall

