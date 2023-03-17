CBSE Exam 2023: Class 12 Economics Exam Today, Get Exam Guidelines Here

CBSE Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education is conducting the CBSE class 12 Economics Exams today - March 17, 2023. The board will be conducting the CBSE Class 12 Economics exam in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The exams will be conducted for a duration of three hours in the centres across the country.

Candidates appearing for the CBSE class 12 Economics exams must make sure that they carry their Class 12 Hall Ticket with them to the exams centre. Students will not be allowed to enter the exam centre without their class 12 admit card.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Details

The CBSE class 12 economics exam is being conducted in pen and paper mode. Students are to answer a total of 34 questions.

The question paper is divided into two sections - Section A which includes Macroeconomics and Section B - Indian Economic Development.

There will be a total of 20 multiple choice questions carrying 1 mark each and four short answer type questions carrying three marks.

CBSE Class 12 Guidelines for Examinations

Students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Exams must make sure that they carry their class hall ticket with them to the exam centre.

Candidates need to cross-check the exam centre details before they report to the exam centre.

Students are required to report to the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exam centre.

Students are not allowed to carry mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, smart watches or other electronic devices into the exam centre.

Students are not allowed to leave the exam centre before the exams conclude.

Also Read: CUET 2023: Over 11 Lakh Students Register, Numbers Expected to Increase Says UGC chief