CBSE NISHTHA Courses 2026-27 and 845 Plus Virtual Labs on DIKSHA for Schools

CBSE has shared two new notices for schools. Teachers can enrol in the CBSE NISHTHA courses for 2026-27 cycle. Students can use 845 plus virtual labs on Diksha. Read the article to know more details.

CBSE has shared two new notices for schools. The first invites teachers and school heads to enroll in CBSE NISHTHA course 2026-27.The second shares 845 plus virtual labs on DIKSHA for students and teachers. Both notices aim to support better learning across the country.Read the article to know further details. CBSE NISHTHA Course 2026-27 For Teachers and School Heads The first notice asks teachers and school heads to join CBSE NISHTHA Course 2026-27. This cycle runs from April 2026 to October 2026. The training falls under NISHTHA Category II and NISHTHA Category III. The courses are run by CIET-NCERT under NCERT. Under NISHTHA Category II there are two proficiency courses. The first foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN). The second is Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE). Both are meant for school heads and teachers who work with students up to grade 5. The last date to enrol is August 31, 2026. The course closing date is September 15, 2026.

NISHTHA Category III has five advanced courses. These are Cyber Hygiene Practices for Personal Digital Devices, Environmental Hazards of Electric Waste, Action Research, Catch the rain in English, Catch the Rain in Hindi, All school heads and teachers can join. Teachers can sign through the NISHTHA courses portal. Schools are asked to share this news and encourage participation. 845 Plus Virtual Labs on DIKSHA for Students The second CBSE notice focuses on 845 plus Virtual labs on DIKSHA. These labs were built by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. They were created by CIET-NCERT for NCERT. Most of the Virtual Labs on DIKSHA focus on Science and Mathematics. Each lab is mapped to the NCERT curriculum. Students and teachers can reach these labs in easy ways. The DIKSHA platform and mobile app shows labs grade by grade and subject by subject. NCERT textbooks carry QR codes that link to virtual labs on DIKSHA. Students can scan the code with their phone and the lab opens right away.