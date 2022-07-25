CBSE Results 2022: Indian Schools overseas record lowest pass percentage

CBSE Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 on the official website on July 22, 2022. According to the data provided by the board officials, the CBSE affiliated schools overseas have not shown the success rate it got last year. The schools overseas have recorded the lowest pass percentage ever since 2019.

CBSE Results 2022: Performance of overseas students

As per reports, approximately 44,000 overseas students registered for the CBSE 10th and 12th board examinations this year out of which 18,834 were class 12 students and 25,095 were class 10 students. Out of the total number of students who have appeared, the board has recorded an overall pass percentage 93.98% for the class 12 examinations which is the lowest pass percentage.

The class 10 students however showcased a better performance in the exams overseas with an overall pass percentage of 97.29% although this again is not considered as one of the best performances of the students.

CBSE schools are situated in countries outside India with a sizeable Indian Diaspora . As per board officials there are CBSE affiliated schools in countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Ghana, Bahrain, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nigeria, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Tanzania and Thailand.

The board officials in a recent report stated that out of the 18,834 students who registered for the class 12 exams, 18,774 students appeared for the exams and 17,644 students passed the exams which comes to an overall pass percentage of 93.98%.

CBSE 10th 12th Previous year pass percentage

Year CBSE 10th CBSE 12th 2022 97.29% 93.98% 2021 99.92 99.92% 2020 98.67 94.26% 2019 98.75 95.43%



