CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 Released for Private Candidates, Download CBSE 10th and 12th Hall Tickets at cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Admit Cards for private candidates. According to the official update, the CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Cards 2022 have been released for private candidates online via the official website. Private candidates who are registered to appear for CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2022 are advised to log onto the exam portal – cbse.gov.in. To make this process simpler, a direct link for the same has also been provided below.

Download CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card 2022 for Private Candidates– Direct Link (Available Now)

Term 2 Exams from 26th April, Admit Card Mandatory

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be held from 26th April 2022 onwards. The exam will begin on 26th April and will continue for an entire month i.e., until 24th May for Class 10 students. On the other hand, for Class 12 students, the exam will be held from 26th April and will continue until 15th June 2022. With admit cards being mandatory documents required to appear for the exam, students are advised to check them thoroughly after downloading it. The CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 will contain personal details as well as exam-related details including exam centre details and subjects.

How to Download CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card 2022 for Private Candidates?

Taking into account the convenience of the students, the CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 has been made available to the students online via the official website. Candidates are advised to follow the simple steps listed below to download their exam admit cards easily, without facing any problems or errors:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – cbse.gov.in

Earlier, CBSE Board had released the Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Cards for Term 2 Exam for Regular Students last week. However, for regular students, the admit cards were published via School Login and were to be distributed by school authorities to the students.

