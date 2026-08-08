CBSE to Release KVS, NVS, and EMRS Tier-II Recruitment Results in Phases Starting Mid-August 2026

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that the exam result announcement of the recruitment process will start from mid-August 2026 for the Tier-II posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). This update has been shared by the board through a press release on CTET cell of the board in response to several rumours and incorrect timeline reports about the declaration date floating on social media platforms.

After completing the OMR test paper objective evaluation and showing of answer key sheets, it has been informed by the board that the evaluation of more than 2.1 lakh answer sheets of the descriptive papers in 68 teaching and non-teaching subjects is in the final process. As the recruitment process includes various specialised posts like PGT, TGT, and primary teacher posts along with other posts, hence the result of different subjects will be announced one after another through the CBSE website, KVS website, and NVS websites instead of announcing the result of all subjects at once.