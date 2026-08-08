CBSE to Release KVS, NVS, and EMRS Tier-II Recruitment Results in Phases Starting Mid-August 2026
CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) confirmed that Tier-II recruitment results for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will be released in phases starting mid-August 2026. Evaluation of over 210,000 descriptive answer books across 68 disciplines is currently in its final stage.
CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that the exam result announcement of the recruitment process will start from mid-August 2026 for the Tier-II posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). This update has been shared by the board through a press release on CTET cell of the board in response to several rumours and incorrect timeline reports about the declaration date floating on social media platforms.
After completing the OMR test paper objective evaluation and showing of answer key sheets, it has been informed by the board that the evaluation of more than 2.1 lakh answer sheets of the descriptive papers in 68 teaching and non-teaching subjects is in the final process. As the recruitment process includes various specialised posts like PGT, TGT, and primary teacher posts along with other posts, hence the result of different subjects will be announced one after another through the CBSE website, KVS website, and NVS websites instead of announcing the result of all subjects at once.
Recruitment Highlights
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Parameter
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Participating Organizations
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KVS, NVS, and EMRS
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Exam Phase
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Tier-II (Objective + Descriptive)
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Exam Conducted
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March 2026
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Descriptive Books Evaluated
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Over 210,000 answer books across 68 disciplines
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Result Status
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Phased release commencing Mid-August 2026
How to Check Your Tier-II Result?
To check the Tier-II Result follow the steps given below:
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Go to the official CBSE website by typing cbse.gov.in on your computer web browser to reach the central recruitment portal page.
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Choose the live result notification link for your respective organization and recruitment test post in teaching and non teaching faculty exams.
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Type your valid application number and password in the login page of the candidate for logging in.
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Choose your discipline or subject name from the list available to get the relevant phase wise tier two exam scorecard.
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Verify your subject score, raw score, qualifying cut off and qualification merit list position clearly mentioned in your scorecard.
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Download the scorecard in PDF format and print out multiple copies of it for further process like document verification and interview selection process.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.