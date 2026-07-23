CCMN 2026 Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at ccmn.admissions.nic.in
CCMN 2026: Centralised Counselling for M.Sc. (CCMN 2026) has declared the Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result at ccmn.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can check their status using JAM credentials. Allotted students must upload documents, pay seat fees, and submit willingness options (Freeze/Float/Slide) between July 22 and July 24, 2026 (12:30 PM IST).
CCMN 2026: The CCMN Seat Allotment Result 2026: CCMN Special Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 has been declared by Centralized Counselling for MSc. Those who are waiting for PG admissions can visit ccmn.admissions.nic.in and check whether they qualify for the CCMN special round 2026. CCMN special round will help candidates get admission in vacant seats in leading national institutes. To check CCMN seat allotment result 2026 for special round, candidates need to enter their JAM registration ID and password.
Candidates who were not able to take part in regular rounds can take part in counselling for special round. This seat allotment will include many institutes like National Institutes of Technology (NITs).Candidates need to keep a soft copy of their provisional CCMN seat allotment letter.
CCMN 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Schedule & Important Dates
Students allocated seats in Special Round 1 must strictly complete the online post allotment procedure within the specified period:
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Event
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Deadline
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Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) Payment & Document Upload
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July 22 – July 24, 2026 (by 12:30 PM IST)
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Willingness Submission (Freeze / Float / Slide)
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July 22 – July 24, 2026 (by 12:30 PM IST)
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Online Document Verification by Allotted Institutes
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July 22 – July 24, 2026
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Resolution of Verification Queries
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July 25, 2026
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Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
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July 27, 2026
How To Download The CCMN 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment?
To Download The CCMN 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment follow the steps given below:
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Open up your web browser and go straight to the official website ccmn.admissions.nic.in.
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Go to the candidates login link available on the homepage of the portal.
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Provide your JAM registration ID, login password, and security pin for safe login.
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Go to the tab that displays your seat allotment status from your dashboard.
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Verify the details of the allotted institute, program, category, and rank as shown on your screen.
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Click on download and save or print the seat allotment letter.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.