CCMN 2026 Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at ccmn.admissions.nic.in

CCMN 2026: The CCMN Seat Allotment Result 2026: CCMN Special Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 has been declared by Centralized Counselling for MSc. Those who are waiting for PG admissions can visit ccmn.admissions.nic.in and check whether they qualify for the CCMN special round 2026. CCMN special round will help candidates get admission in vacant seats in leading national institutes. To check CCMN seat allotment result 2026 for special round, candidates need to enter their JAM registration ID and password.

Candidates who were not able to take part in regular rounds can take part in counselling for special round. This seat allotment will include many institutes like National Institutes of Technology (NITs).Candidates need to keep a soft copy of their provisional CCMN seat allotment letter.