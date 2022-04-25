CCMT 2022 Pre-Registration To Start from 4 May at ccmt.admissions.nic.in, Know Details Here

CCMT Registration 2022: As per the recent updates, Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur has launched the (Centralized Counselling for MTech / MArch/ MPlan) official website. Now, all the candidates can register for CCMT counselling at ccmt.admissions.nic.in. Also, only those who have a valid GATE score for 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be eligible for CCMT 2022 registration.

They can register for CCMT from 4th May 2022 in online mode. The complete schedule for the counselling session of CCMT will be released later on the official website. CCMT 2022 counselling will be conducted in 5 rounds (2 special rounds).

How To Fill The CCMT 2021 Application Form?

The Centralized Counselling for MTech / MArch/ MPlan registration will commence in online mode only. They will have to follow the steps given below for filling the CCMT 2022 application form -

Step 1 - Go to the official website - ccmt.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the registration tab.

Step 3 - After registration, fill up the complete application form.

Step 4 - Upload the prescribed documents.

Step 5 - Proceed with the final submission of CCMT application form.

Step 6 - Now, pay the required application fees.

Step 7 - After payment, fill up the choices, lock them and finally submit the same.

The application fee of CCMT 2022 is Rs 3000 for GEN/GEN-EWS/OBC candidates. However, SC/ST/PwD candidates have to pay Rs 2500 as an application fee. To be eligible for CCMT registration 2022, applicants must have secured at least 6.5 CGPA in the qualifying degree (55% in case of SC/ST/PwD candidates) and have a valid GATE score.

About CCMT

Through Centralized Counselling forMTech / MArch/ MPlan) , candidates can get admission into the participating NITs and GFTIs. There will be a total of 40 participating institutes including NITs and GFTIs for CCMT 2022. The admission will be done based on the GATE scores. The CCMT 2022 seat allotment will be done for registered candidates based on merit, preferences and seat availability. After the seat allotment, they have to report at the specified venues for the document verification process.

