CCMT 2026 Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at ccmt.admissions.nic.in
CCMT 2026: NIT Agartala has declared the CCMT 2026 Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result at ccmt.admissions.nic.in. Registered GATE candidates must complete online reporting between July 22 and July 24, 2026 (12:30 PM) by submitting willingness choices (Freeze/Float/Slide), uploading required documents, and paying the seat acceptance fee.
CCMT 2026: The Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result has been officially released by the Centralized Counselling for M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. Admissions (CCMT 2026), held under the coordination of NIT Agartala, in the form of an official notification on its website ccmt.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who have registered on the basis of their GATE qualification can view their allotment status and download their provisional seat allotment letter using their GATE registration ID and password.
Post this announcement, it has been made compulsory for the newly allotted candidates to go through the online reporting process from July 22 to July 24, 2026 (12:30 PM). This includes submission of willingness options (Freeze, Float, or Slide) and uploading of the required academic and category documents and payment of the seat acceptance fee. The document verification process by the verifying officers of allotted institutes shall take place online till July 24 (5:30 PM). Resolution of queries would be possible till July 25 (5:30 PM).
CCMT 2026 Special Round 1: Important Post-Allotment Schedule & Deadlines
Candidates who have been allotted seats (or whose seats have been upgraded) during Special Round 1 are required to make mandatory online reports within the designated time frame:
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Event
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Deadline
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Document Uploading, Willingness Submission & Fee Payment
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July 22 – July 24, 2026 (by 12:30 PM)
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Online Document Verification by Allotted Institutes
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July 22 – July 24, 2026 (by 5:30 PM)
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Resolution of Verification Queries / Discrepancies
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July 25, 2026 (by 5:30 PM)
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Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
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July 27, 2026
How to Check CCMT Special Round 1 Allotment?
To Check CCMT Special Round 1 Allotment follow the steps given below:
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Login to the official website ccmt.admissions.nic.in.
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Click on candidate login option on the home page of the site.
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Enter the GATE registration number, password, and security PIN. Go to special round 1 allotment.
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Check allotment of institute, program, and category on screen.
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Download the provisional allotment letter of the seat and take a printout.
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Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.