CCMT 2026 Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at ccmt.admissions.nic.in

CCMT 2026: The Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result has been officially released by the Centralized Counselling for M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. Admissions (CCMT 2026), held under the coordination of NIT Agartala, in the form of an official notification on its website ccmt.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who have registered on the basis of their GATE qualification can view their allotment status and download their provisional seat allotment letter using their GATE registration ID and password.

Post this announcement, it has been made compulsory for the newly allotted candidates to go through the online reporting process from July 22 to July 24, 2026 (12:30 PM). This includes submission of willingness options (Freeze, Float, or Slide) and uploading of the required academic and category documents and payment of the seat acceptance fee. The document verification process by the verifying officers of allotted institutes shall take place online till July 24 (5:30 PM). Resolution of queries would be possible till July 25 (5:30 PM).