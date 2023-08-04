CCSU Result 2023 announced for PG NEP, get sem 1 Chaudhary Charan Singh University result link here

  1. Home
CCSU Result 2023 OUT: Chaudhary Charan Singh University result has been released for PG NEP semester 1 online. Students can check their CCSU result 2023 at the official website: ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com by using their roll number. Check steps here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 4, 2023 12:36 IST
CCSU Result 2023: Chaudhary Charan Singh University has released the result of PG NEP programme online. Students who appeared for the 1st semester exams can check their CCSU result 2023 at these official websites: ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com. They have to use their roll number to check their CCSU result. Chaudhary Charan Singh University offers UG, PG, Diploma, Advanced Diploma and PG Diploma courses in Agricultural Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences, Journalism, Mass Communication etc.

CCSU Result 2023 Latest Updates: PG NEP 1st Sem, B.Sc(Ag) Exams Result Links 

Students can check the table below to get the direct link to download the CCSU result marksheets: 

Course

CCSU Result Links 

PG NEP 1st Sem

Click Here

B.Sc(Ag) 8th Sem

Click Here

B.Sc(Ag)-Hons 2nd Sem

Click Here

B.Com LL.b 9th Sem

Click Here

How to check CCSU Result 2023 marksheet online? 

Students who appeared for semester exams can check below the steps to know how to check and download CCSU result marksheet: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com

Step 2: On the new page, click on odd/even semester results or regular/private/professional courses

Step 3: The course and semester-wise CCSU result links will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the roll number to check CCSU odd/even semester result

Step 5: Check the results and download it

What details will be mentioned on CCSU Chaudhary Charan Singh University Result 2023? 

It is expected that the following details will be mentioned on the marksheet of CCSU: 

  • Name
  • Parent’s name 
  • Roll number
  • Application number
  • Suject
  • Subject code
  • Marks secured in different subjects
  • Total marks 

CCSU Meerut Highlights

Students can check below the CCSU Meerut overview and highlights:

About CCSU

Details

University Name

Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut

Popularly Known As

CCSU

Established

1965

Courses

BA, BSc, BBA, BCA, BCom, MA, MSc Courses

CCSU Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

