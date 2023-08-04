CCSU Result 2023 announced for PG NEP, get sem 1 Chaudhary Charan Singh University result link here

CCSU Result 2023: Chaudhary Charan Singh University has released the result of PG NEP programme online. Students who appeared for the 1st semester exams can check their CCSU result 2023 at these official websites: ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com. They have to use their roll number to check their CCSU result. Chaudhary Charan Singh University offers UG, PG, Diploma, Advanced Diploma and PG Diploma courses in Agricultural Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences, Journalism, Mass Communication etc.
CCSU Result 2023 Latest Updates: PG NEP 1st Sem, B.Sc(Ag) Exams Result Links
Students can check the table below to get the direct link to download the CCSU result marksheets:
|
Course
|
CCSU Result Links
|
PG NEP 1st Sem
|
B.Sc(Ag) 8th Sem
|
B.Sc(Ag)-Hons 2nd Sem
|
B.Com LL.b 9th Sem
How to check CCSU Result 2023 marksheet online?
Students who appeared for semester exams can check below the steps to know how to check and download CCSU result marksheet:
Step 1: Go to the official website: ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com
Step 2: On the new page, click on odd/even semester results or regular/private/professional courses
Step 3: The course and semester-wise CCSU result links will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter the roll number to check CCSU odd/even semester result
Step 5: Check the results and download it
What details will be mentioned on CCSU Chaudhary Charan Singh University Result 2023?
It is expected that the following details will be mentioned on the marksheet of CCSU:
- Name
- Parent’s name
- Roll number
- Application number
- Suject
- Subject code
- Marks secured in different subjects
- Total marks
CCSU Meerut Highlights
Students can check below the CCSU Meerut overview and highlights:
|
About CCSU
|
Details
|
University Name
|
Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut
|
Popularly Known As
|
CCSU
|
Established
|
1965
|
Courses
|
BA, BSc, BBA, BCA, BCom, MA, MSc Courses
|
CCSU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
