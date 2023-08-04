CCSU Result 2023 announced for PG NEP, get sem 1 Chaudhary Charan Singh University result link here

CCSU Result 2023: Chaudhary Charan Singh University has released the result of PG NEP programme online. Students who appeared for the 1st semester exams can check their CCSU result 2023 at these official websites: ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com. They have to use their roll number to check their CCSU result. Chaudhary Charan Singh University offers UG, PG, Diploma, Advanced Diploma and PG Diploma courses in Agricultural Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences, Journalism, Mass Communication etc.

CCSU Result 2023 Latest Updates: PG NEP 1st Sem, B.Sc(Ag) Exams Result Links

Students can check the table below to get the direct link to download the CCSU result marksheets:

Course CCSU Result Links PG NEP 1st Sem Click Here B.Sc(Ag) 8th Sem Click Here B.Sc(Ag)-Hons 2nd Sem Click Here B.Com LL.b 9th Sem Click Here

How to check CCSU Result 2023 marksheet online?

Students who appeared for semester exams can check below the steps to know how to check and download CCSU result marksheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com

Step 2: On the new page, click on odd/even semester results or regular/private/professional courses

Step 3: The course and semester-wise CCSU result links will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the roll number to check CCSU odd/even semester result

Step 5: Check the results and download it

What details will be mentioned on CCSU Chaudhary Charan Singh University Result 2023?

It is expected that the following details will be mentioned on the marksheet of CCSU:

Name

Parent’s name

Roll number

Application number

Suject

Subject code

Marks secured in different subjects

Total marks

CCSU Meerut Highlights

Students can check below the CCSU Meerut overview and highlights:

About CCSU Details University Name Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut Popularly Known As CCSU Established 1965 Courses BA, BSc, BBA, BCA, BCom, MA, MSc Courses CCSU Result Link - Latest Click Here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed

Also Read: [Latest] CCSU Result 2023: Check Chaudhary Charan Singh University Result Link Here at ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com