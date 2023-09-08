Assam CEE Counselling 2023 Round 5 Allotment Results Out on cee.dtecounselling.in; Download Here

Assam CEE Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam has published the seat allotment results for round 5. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: cee.dtecounselling.in by entering the login credentials.

According to the DTE Assam CEE counselling 2023 revised schedule, candidates can accept the allocated seats along with an allotment letter and relevant document upload between September 8 and 10, 2023. The physical admission along with document verification at the respective institute can be done between September 11 and 12, 2023.

The direct link to download the allotment list is mentioned below:

Assam CEE Round 5 Allotment Result
DTE Assam CEE Counselling 2023 Schedule

Assam CEE Counselling 2023: Steps to Download Merit List

Candidates can go through the following steps to download the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cee.dtecounselling.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Allotment Result for Round 5 link

Step 3: Submit the roll number and DOB

Step 4: CEE round 5 seat allotment will appear

Step 5: View and download the result

What After Checking DTE CEE Counselling 2023 Round 5 Results?

Check out the complete admission process afterward below:

If allotted a seat in the counselling then accept the Allotment and upload the Acceptance Letter.

After accepting the allotment, Download the Provisional Allotment Letter from the portal.

After downloading the provisional allotment letter, report to the allotted college within the given dates for document verification.

After document verification, pay the token money to the respective allotted college.

After the verification process is over, log into the web portal and download the verification receipt.

