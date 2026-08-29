CEE Kerala DNB Post Diploma 2026 Registration Ends Today, Know How To Apply
CEE Kerala will close the DNB Post Diploma 2026 registration today, August 29, at 11 AM. Eligible in-service candidates can apply online for state quota seats by completing registration, paying the Rs 1,000 application fee and uploading the required documents.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala will close the online registration process for DNB (Post Diploma) 2026 today, August 29, 2026, at 11 AM. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications must complete the registration and application process before the deadline.
The application deadline was extended from the earlier schedule, giving candidates additional time to register for admission to the DNB Post Diploma 2026 state quota seats. The state quota seats are earmarked for eligible in-service candidates under the Medical Education Service, Health Service and Insurance Medical Service of the Government of Kerala.
How To Apply For CEE Kerala DNB Post Diploma 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the DNB Post Diploma registration:
- Visit the official CEE Kerala website cee.kerala.gov.in.
- Open the DNB (Post Diploma) 2026 online application portal.
- Complete the registration using a valid email ID and mobile number.
- Enter the required basic, communication, academic and reservation details.
- Pay the prescribed application fee through the available online payment options.
- Upload the required signature and certificates in the prescribed format.
- Verify all the details entered in the application form.
- Submit the application before the deadline.
- Take a printout of the acknowledgement page for future reference.
CEE Kerala DNB Post Diploma 2026 Registration Direct Link
Candidates should ensure that their name and date of birth entered in the application match the supporting documents. The required certificates should be uploaded in the prescribed format, and candidates must retain the original documents for verification whenever required.
CEE Kerala DNB Post Diploma 2026: Important Dates
The key dates for the DNB Post Diploma 2026 admission process are as follows:
|
Event
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Date
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Notification issued
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August 18, 2026
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Online application begins
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August 19, 2026
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Last date to apply
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August 29, 2026, 11 AM
The application window was initially scheduled to close earlier but was subsequently extended. Candidates should note that the revised deadline is 11 AM today.
CEE Kerala DNB Post Diploma 2026: Eligibility
The DNB Post Diploma 2026 state quota admission is restricted to eligible in-service candidates of the Medical Education Service, Health Service and Insurance Medical Service under the Government of Kerala.
Candidates are required to have qualified in DNB PDCET 2026. For the 2026 state quota, Psychiatry and Orthopaedics are the specialities listed for admission.
CEE Kerala DNB Post Diploma 2026: Application Fee
Candidates applying for the DNB Post Diploma 2026 admission are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. The fee is payable online and is non-refundable.
Candidates should complete the payment before submitting the application and retain the payment and acknowledgement details for future reference.
Candidates are advised to complete their applications well before the deadline. Since the registration facility will close at 11 AM today, applications submitted after the prescribed time may not be accepted.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.