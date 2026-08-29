CEE Kerala DNB Post Diploma 2026 Registration Ends Today, Know How To Apply

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala will close the online registration process for DNB (Post Diploma) 2026 today, August 29, 2026, at 11 AM. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications must complete the registration and application process before the deadline.

The application deadline was extended from the earlier schedule, giving candidates additional time to register for admission to the DNB Post Diploma 2026 state quota seats. The state quota seats are earmarked for eligible in-service candidates under the Medical Education Service, Health Service and Insurance Medical Service of the Government of Kerala.

How To Apply For CEE Kerala DNB Post Diploma 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the DNB Post Diploma registration: