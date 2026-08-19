CEE Kerala Integrated 3-Year and 5-Year LLB Admission 2026: First Phase Final Allotment Published; Check Details
Integrated 3-Year and 5-Year LLB Admission 2026 first phase final allotment has been published. Check allotment status, steps to download results and admission process here.
The First Phase Final Seat Allotment for admission to the Integrated Three Year and Five Year LLB Courses 2026 has been published. Candidates who participated in the first phase of the admission and counselling process can now check their final seat allotment status through the official admission website.
Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first phase must complete the required admission formalities within the prescribed deadline. Students are advised to carefully check their allotment details, including the course, college or institution allotted and further admission instructions.
LLB Admission 2026 First Phase Final Allotment: Key Details
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Particulars
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Details
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Admission
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Integrated 3-Year and 5-Year LLB Courses
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Academic session
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2026
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Counselling phase
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First Phase
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Allotment status
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Final allotment published
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Courses
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3-Year LLB, 5-Year LLB
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Mode
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Online
How to Check LLB First Phase Final Allotment 2026?
- Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in
- Open the link for 2026 LLB Admissions
- Click on the First Phase Final Allotment link
- Enter your required login credentials
- Submit the details
- The final allotment status will appear on the screen
- Check the allotted course and college carefully
- Download the allotment letter for future reference
Integrated 3-Year LLB Programme First Phase Final Allotment: Official NOTICE
Integrated 5-Year LLB Programme First Phase Final Allotment: Official NOTICE
Documents Required for LLB Admission 2026
- Final allotment letter
- Application form
- Valid identity proof
- Class 10 certificate
- Class 12 marksheet and certificate
- Graduation marksheets and degree certificate, wherever applicable
- Entrance examination scorecard, if applicable
- Category certificate, if applicable
- Transfer or migration certificate, wherever required
- Recent passport-size photographs
- Fee payment receipt
What If You Did Not Get a Seat in the First Phase?
Candidates who did not receive an allotment in the first phase should not assume that the admission process is over. Depending on the counselling authority's schedule and availability of vacant seats, further phases may be conducted.
Such candidates should regularly check the official website for notifications regarding the second phase, additional allotment rounds or vacancy admissions.
Also Check: NEET UG Counselling 2026 Live
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.