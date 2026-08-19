CEE Kerala Integrated 3-Year and 5-Year LLB Admission 2026: First Phase Final Allotment Published; Check Details

The First Phase Final Seat Allotment for admission to the Integrated Three Year and Five Year LLB Courses 2026 has been published. Candidates who participated in the first phase of the admission and counselling process can now check their final seat allotment status through the official admission website.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first phase must complete the required admission formalities within the prescribed deadline. Students are advised to carefully check their allotment details, including the course, college or institution allotted and further admission instructions.

LLB Admission 2026 First Phase Final Allotment: Key Details