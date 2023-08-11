CEE Kerala LLM Application 2023 Commence, Get Direct Registration Link Here

LLM Application 2023:The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala has started the application process for admissions to the LLM programme. Eligible candidates can complete the registration and application process for the LLM course through the link provided on the official website of CEE Kerala.

The last date for candidates to submit their applications is August 16, 2023. Eligible candidates are required to first register through the link given on the official website following which they can fill out the online application form, submit the application fee and upload the required documents.

The LLM admission applications are available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to submit their applications.

CEE LLM Admission 2023 - Eligibility Criteria

The following are the eligibility criteria for candidates to be considered for admission to the postgraduate law degree.

Applicants must be Indian citizens however only students who are domiciles of Kerala will be eligible for any type of reserved or any fee concession.

Students must have cleared their LLB degree (three or five-year programme) with a minimum of 50% marks from any recognised university in Kerala or across the country.

LLM Admission 2023 Application Process

The link to apply for the LLM entrance examinations are available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to submit the registration and application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the LLM candidate portal

Step 3: Click on the registration link

Step 4: Enter the details in the new registration link

Step 5: Fill out the online application

Step 6: Submit the online application fee

Step 7: Save the filled application and submit the final application form

LLM Admission 2023 Application Fee

LLM applications are to be submitted in online mode. Candidates can check the application fee details here.

Category Fee General category Rs 840 SC, ST categories Rs 420

LLM 2023 Exams

The LLM 2023 entrance exam will be conducted in online mode on September 10, 2023. The exam will be conducted in test centre in cities such as Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kannur. Details regarding the time schedule of the exam will be notified later.

The exam will be conducted in two parts for a total of two hours. Each part will have 100 objective-type questions which will be standard for the LLB exams. Three marks will be awarded for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

