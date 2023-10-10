CEE Kerala PG Dental Final Allotment List 2023 Released; Check Result Here

Kerala PG Dental Counselling 2023: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the result of PG Dental (MDS) courses for admission to government dental and private colleges in Kerala. Candidates can check their Kerala PG Dental final seat allotment list online at cee.kerala.gov.in. They have to use their application number and password to download the round 3 allotment result.
Candidates who have been allotted seats should report for joining at the respective colleges from October 9 and 10, 2023 along with all the specified documents. Also, the registration fee of those candidates who do not join the seat allotted will be treated as a penalty and will not be refunded.
CEE Kerala PG Dental Final Allotment List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
Kerala NEET PG Dental Final Allotment List 2023 PDF - Direct Link (Available Now)
How to Download Kerala NEET PG Dental 2023 Phase 3 Final Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates can check their final allotment result online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download Kerala NEET PG Dental round 3 allotment result:
Step 1: Go to the official website:
Step 2: On the homepage, click on PG Dental 2023 - Candidate Portal
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter application number and password
Step 5: The allotment list will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and save it for future references
Documents Required for Kerala NEET PG Dental Admission
Candidates while going for reporting must carry the below-mentioned documents for verification. They will not be given admission if any documents are not with them:
- NEET PG Scorecard
- NEET PG Admit Card
- Passport size photograph
- Scanned image of the signature
- Nativity proof
- Community or Non-creamy layer certificate
- Income certificate
- PWD certificate, if applicable
- Ex-service quota certificate
- Certificate of claiming dependant of Jawans killed in action/dependants of ex-serviceman
