CEE Kerala PG Dental Final Allotment List 2023 Released; Check Result Here

Kerala PG Dental Counselling 2023: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the result of PG Dental (MDS) courses for admission to government dental and private colleges in Kerala. Candidates can check their Kerala PG Dental final seat allotment list online at cee.kerala.gov.in. They have to use their application number and password to download the round 3 allotment result.

Candidates who have been allotted seats should report for joining at the respective colleges from October 9 and 10, 2023 along with all the specified documents. Also, the registration fee of those candidates who do not join the seat allotted will be treated as a penalty and will not be refunded.

How to Download Kerala NEET PG Dental 2023 Phase 3 Final Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can check their final allotment result online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download Kerala NEET PG Dental round 3 allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website:

Step 2: On the homepage, click on PG Dental 2023 - Candidate Portal

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter application number and password

Step 5: The allotment list will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

Documents Required for Kerala NEET PG Dental Admission

Candidates while going for reporting must carry the below-mentioned documents for verification. They will not be given admission if any documents are not with them:

NEET PG Scorecard

NEET PG Admit Card

Passport size photograph

Scanned image of the signature

Nativity proof

Community or Non-creamy layer certificate

Income certificate

PWD certificate, if applicable

Ex-service quota certificate

Certificate of claiming dependant of Jawans killed in action/dependants of ex-serviceman

