CEED UCEED 2023 Answer Key Objection Window To Close Tomorrow, Check Steps Here

UCEED, CEED Objection Window Closes Tomorrow: According to the schedule, authorities will close the objection window for the Part A draft answer key of Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) tomorrow- January 26, 2023. Those candidates who are willing to raise objections must do the needful before tomorrow on uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in respectively.

The authorities have released the drat answer key along with the questions in PDF form on the official website of UCEED and CEED. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answers can raise objections against them. If they are found to be genuine and accurate, authorities will release a final answer key. It will then be used for evaluation purposes. Candidates can check how to raise objections below.

CEED 2023 Objection Window-Direct Link (Available Now)

UCEED 2023 Objection Window-Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Raise Objections in UCEED, CEED Draft Answer Key?

The candidates have been given the opportunity to raise objections against the draft key. For this, they will have to visit the official website of UCEED and CEED. They can follow these steps to raise objections-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Candidate login portal

Step 3: Now, enter required credentials

Step 4: Enter comments on responses and choose the correct question number from the drop-down menu and give comments (maximum 200 characters allowed)

Step 5: Attach files or documents if available

Step 6: Comments on multiple questions can be given on same portal

What After Closure of UCCED and CEED Objection Window?

After the closure of the objection window, authorities will release a final answer key if any of the objections are agreed upon. The final answer key for UCEED and CEED will be released on January 30, 2023. However, the UCEED and CEED will declare the results on March 9, 2023, and March 7, 2023, respectively.

