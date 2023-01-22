CEED, UCEED 2023: Exam Today, Check Important Guidelines Here

CEED, UCEED 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is conducting the CEED 2023 and UCEED 2023 examination today, January 22, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have applied and are appearing for the Common Entrance Exam for Design and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design to get admission into various design programmes must carry the necessary documents to the test centre.

As per the recent updates, the CEED, UCEED 2023 will start at 9 am and end at 12 pm, however, the CEED, UCEED 2023 examination will be conducted in two parts, Part A will be held in CBT mode and Part B will be held in pen and paper mode.

Points to be Noted

There are some important points for candidates to keep in mind before appearing for the CEED, UCEED 2023 examination.

Candidates must report to their respective exam centre at 7 am along with the printout of the CEED, UCEED 2023 exam.

Candidates are advised to bring their own drawing materials such as pencils, pens, sketch pens, and colors at the CEED, UCEED 2023 examination centre.

Applicants are required to bring a valid original photo ID proof with CEED and UCEED 2023 Admit Cards at the test centre.

Candidates are advised to not carry any electronic items such as Mobile Phones, Smart watches, or Calculators at the exam centre.

CEED and UCEED 2023

As per the recent updates, shortlisted candidates in the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam of Design will be able to apply for the B.Des programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Hyderabad, IITDM Jabalpur, and IIT Guwahati. However, the CEED 2O23 qualified students will get admission to the Master of Design and Ph.D. programmes in Design.

