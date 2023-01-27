CEED, UCEED 2023 Final Answer Key To Release on Jan 30, Check Result Date Here

CEED, UCEED 2023 Final Answer Key: According to the official schedule, the Indian Institute of Bombay (IITB) will release the final answer key for Undergraduate Common Entrance for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Test for Design (CEED) on January 30, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to check the CEED, UCEED 2023 Final answer key on the official websites i.e. uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in respectively

Earlier, the authorities released the draft answer key on January 24, 2023. Candidates were asked to raise objections/upload comments (if there is any) on the candidate’s portal. After considering the objections raised, the authorities will be releasing a final answer key on January 30, 2203. Candidates must note that they should evaluate their marks on the basis of the final answer key.

CEED, UCEED 2023 Important Dates

Event UCEED CEED Release of Final Answer Key January 30, 2023, January 30, 2023 Announcement fo Cut-off marks for Part-A February 9, 2023, To be announced Result Declaration March 9, 2023, March 7, 2023, Downloading of Scorecard Begins March 11, 2023, March 11, 2023 Download of Scorecard ends June 13, 2023, To be announced

How to Download CEED, CEED 2023 Final Answer Key?

Authorities will release the final answer key for CEED, UCEED 2023 on January 30, 2023. Once released, candidates can download it from the official website by following these steps-

Step 1 : Visit the official websites i.e.uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in respectively

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CEED and UCCED final answer key

Step 3: CEED, UCEED 2023 Final answer key will appear

Step 4: Check and download it

What After Release of CEED, UCEED 2023 Final Answer Key?

The authorities will release the CEED, UCEED 2023 final answer key on January 30, 2023. Afterward, the authorities will declare the CEED, UCEED 2023 result. According to the schedule, the CEED, and UCEED 2023 Results will be declared on March 7 and 9 respectively.

