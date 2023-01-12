CEED, UCEED Admit Card 2023 To Release Tomorrow, Know Where and How To Download

CEED, UCEED Admit Card 2023: As per the dates announced, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will issue the admit card for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) tomorrow i.e., January 12, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to download CEED, UCEED admit card 2023 at ceed.iitb.ac.in & uceed.iitb.ac.in respectively.

They will have to use their user ID and password to download the CEED, UCEED admit card 2023. Candidates have to download the same only in online mode. As per the schedule, the UCEED, CEED 2023 entrance exam will be conducted on January 22.

CEED, UCEED 2023 Dates

Events Dates CEED, UCEED admit card 13th January 2023 UCEED, CEED exam 22nd January 2023

Where To Download CEED, UCEED Admit Card 2023?

The admit card of CEED and UCEED will be available in online mode. Candidates can download the CEED, UCEED hall ticket 2023 from the respective official websites - ceed.iitb.ac.in & uceed.iitb.ac.in. They will only be able to download the CEED, UCEED admit card from these websites, also a direct link will be available on this page for the candidates. Further, they will not be able to download CEED, UCEED 2023 admit card in any other mode.

How To Download CEED, UCEED Admit Card 2023?

All the registered candidates will have to use their login credentials to download the CEED, UCEED 2023 admit card. They can go through the steps to know how to download CEED, UCEED hall ticket -

1st Step - For UCEED - click on - uceed.iitb.ac.in and for CEED, go to the official website - ceed.iitb.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the CEED, UCCED admit card link.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, login with User ID and password to download CEED, UCEED admit card.

5th Step - The admit card will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take a printout to carry it to the exam centre.

