    CEETA 2023: Anna University To Start PG Admission Registration From Feb 1, Check Steps To Apply

    CEETA 2023: Anna University will release the application form of CEETA for admission to MTech, ME from Feb 1st, 2023. Candidates can apply for CEETA 2023 at tancet.annauniv.edu. Know steps to register here 

    Updated: Jan 30, 2023 12:48 IST
    CEETA 2023 Registration Window
    CEETA 2023: As per the dates mentioned on the official website, Anna University will start the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA) 2023 registration for MTech, ME from February 1 in online mode. Candidates can apply for CEETA PG 2023 exams at the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. As of now, the last date to apply for CEETA 2023 has not yet been released. 

    The officials have released a PDF that includes the steps to fill the CEETA 2023 application form. As per the announced schedule, the CEET PG 2023 for admission to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes will be conducted on March 26. 

    CEETA 2023 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates

    Time 

    CEETA Registration

    February 1, 2023

    Last date to apply for CEETA 

    To be notified

    CEETA PG for ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan

    March 26, 2023

    10 AM to 12 Noon 

    How To Register for CEETA 2023? 

    The officials have released the complete steps to apply for CEETA 2023 at tancet.annauniv.edu. However, for better understanding, they can go through the steps to know how to register for CEETA PG 2023 -

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the CEETA registration link, once available. 
    • 3rd Step - Now register by entering basic details. 
    • 4th Step - Further, candidates have to login with the credentials generated. 
    • 5th Step - Login with email ID and password. 
    • 6th Step - Fill in the complete CEETA application form, upload the images and pay the application fees.
    • 7th Step - Now, submit the form and take a printout as well. 

    Check CEETA Application 2023 Steps PDF - Here 

    CEETA 2023 Application Fees 

    As per the updates, the CEETA PG application fee is Rs 1,500 for the candidates. However, for those belonging t the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Special Central Assistance category candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 750. They can pay the CEETA 2023 fees only through online mode. 

    About CEETA 

    From this year onwards, Anna University, Chennai will be conducting a new entrance exam - Common Engineering Entrance Test for Admission Postgraduate (CEETA PG) for admission to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes. The entrance exam will be held by the university on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government. Those willing to take admission to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes have to appear for CEETA PG 2023. 

