CEETA PG 2023 Registration Last Date Today, Get Direct Link Here

CEETA PG 2023 Registration Ends Today: As per the latest updates, Anna University will close the registrations for Common Engineering Entrance Test Postgraduate (CEETA PG) today i.e. February 22, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission to M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. programmes must apply on the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu by today only. The authorities may not provide any further extensions for the same.

The University will conduct CEET PG 2023 exam on March 26, 2023. It is expected that the CEETA PG 2023 admit card will be released on March 11, 2023. Once released, registered candidates will be able to access and download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu. It must be noted that no one shall be granted entry to the exam hall without a hall ticket.

CEETA PG 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

Documents Required for CEETA PG 2023

Candidates will require these documents for filling out CEETA PG 2023 application form. They can check out the list of a few required documents here-

Class 10th Marksheet

Class 12th Mark Sheet or Diploma (3 years) Certificate

Qualifying Degree certificate, provisional certificate, and mark sheets of all semesters or Consolidated mark sheet

Transfer certificate from the institution last studied.

Certificate of Disability for Differently Abled Person (if applicable)

Nativity Certificate only in electronic form / digitally signed e-Certificate. (if applicable)

Copy of identification certificate obtained from the Head Quarters Tahsildar or Visa, Passport, and letter registered in Police Station (For Srilankan Refugee candidates) 9 Experience Certificate (if applicable).

Candidates can check out the full list on the official website.

How to Apply for CEETA PG 2023?

Candidates must note that today i.e. February 22 is the last date to register for the upcoming entrance exam. The remaining ones can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Scroll down, click on commencement of online registration

Step 3 : Register with the required details

Step 4 : Now, log in with the registered email and password

Step 5 : Fill out CEETA PG 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 7 : Submit the form and take a printout

About CEETA PG 2023 Exam

CEETA PG 2023 Exam will be conducted on March 26, 2023, in offline mode. It will have MCQ-type questions and candidates will be awarded a total of 2 hours to complete the examination.

