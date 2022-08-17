Central Universities To Set Up Endowment Fund To Mobilize Donations, Education Ministry Issued Guidelines

Central University Endowment Fund: As per the recent updates, the Central government has released guidelines for Central University to push them for setting up endowment fund through donations and contributions. IIT Delhi was the first in India to set up alumni endowment fund in 2019 and the same was followed by many other IITs and IIMs.

The guidelines include creating a separate bank account for donations, maintenance of separate and transparent accounting, investment of donations for intended purposes, etc. The Board will take the decision about the utilization of funds and place the report in the finance committee meeting of the university.

Guidelines for Central University Endowment Fund (CUEF)

According to the - Guidelines for Central University Endowment Fund issued by the ministry to all university vice-chancellors, a 7-member CUEF board comprising the vice-chancellor of the university, a finance officer, two professors from different departments and three donors nominated by the Executive Council for three years will govern the endowment fund. The guidelines include creating a separate bank account for donations, maintenance of separate and transparent accounting, investment of donations for intended purposes, etc.

FCRA Accounts to be Opened

“A reasonable percentage of the fund, not exceeding 50% may be spent annually with a view to maintaining a good corpus for the future,” the guidelines stated. The guidelines also allow for FCRA accounts to be opened by institutions expecting foreign donations. They suggest a separate bank account for the fund having two types of donations - those for a specific purpose, such as scholarships, chairs and infrastructure development and donations for a general corpus.

