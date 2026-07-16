Central University of Karnataka CUET UG 2026 Registration Begins Today at cukcuet.samarth.edu.in; Check Schedule
Central University of Karnataka has started CUET UG 2026 counselling registration today. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official admission portal. Check the registration process, important dates, and required documents.
The Central University of Karnataka, CUK has started the CUET UG 2026 Registration today, July 16, 2026. Candidates can take admissions for its undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates those who have qualified the CUET UG 2026 exam and wish to seek admission to CUK can register online through the university’s official website, cukcuet.samarth.edu.in.
The counselling registration is mandatory for candidates seeking admission to the university through CUET UG Scores. Candidates who are from General, OBC and EWS category need to pay Rs 500 and SC, ST, PwD category need to pay Rs 100 as the registration fee.
CUK CUET UG 2026 Registration: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Counselling Registration Begins
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July 16, 2026 (6 PM)
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Registration Mode
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Online
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Admission Basis
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CUET UG 2026 Score
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Official Portal
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cukcuet.samarth.edu.in
NOTE: Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official admission website for programme-wise counselling schedules, merit lists, and seat allotment updates.
Who Can Apply?
Candidates who have:
- Appeared for and qualified CUET UG 2026
- Meet the eligibility criteria for their undergraduate programme
Candidates who want to take admission to the Central University of Karnataka, can participate in the online counselling process by registering through the official website.
CUK CUET UG 2026 Registration: Official NOTICE
How To Register For CUK CUET UG 2026?
- Visit the official website: cukcuet.samarth.edu.in
- Click on the CUET UG 2026 Admission link
- Register using your CUET UG Application Number and Date of Birth
- Verify your email ID through the OTP sent to your registered email ID
- Fill in the required personal, and academic details
- Upload the necessary documents
- Pay the applicable counselling registration fee, if required
- Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference
Documents Required For Registration
- CUET UG 2026 Scorecard
- Class 10 and Class 12 Marksheets and Certificates
- Passport Size photo
- Signature
- Valid ID Proof or Aadhar Card
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- PwD/EWS certificate (where applicable)
Candidates should upload all the documents in the given format by the Central University of Karnataka, CUK, to avoid any rejection during document verification.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.