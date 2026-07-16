Central University of Karnataka CUET UG 2026 Registration Begins Today at cukcuet.samarth.edu.in; Check Schedule

The Central University of Karnataka, CUK has started the CUET UG 2026 Registration today, July 16, 2026. Candidates can take admissions for its undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates those who have qualified the CUET UG 2026 exam and wish to seek admission to CUK can register online through the university’s official website, cukcuet.samarth.edu.in.

The counselling registration is mandatory for candidates seeking admission to the university through CUET UG Scores. Candidates who are from General, OBC and EWS category need to pay Rs 500 and SC, ST, PwD category need to pay Rs 100 as the registration fee.

CUK CUET UG 2026 Registration: Important Dates