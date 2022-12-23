Centre Directs All States to Train School Teachers to Impart Hygiene Education, Check Details Here

Hygiene Education: The Centre advises the states to give training to all school teachers so that will be able to impart Hygiene Education to school students. This has been decided so that the students learn and develop sanitation habits.

As per the notification, it includes washing hands, as well as ensuring specific arrangements for bio-degradable waste management as directed by the centre to states and union territories. Flexibility has been given to them to provide stand-alone piped water supply solutions instead of waiting for the completion of village water supply infrastructure for schools.

Objective of Hygiene Education

The aim is the revival of basic infrastructure facilities including improved and better sanitation facilities and the provision of safe drinking water. A joint advisory reported that overall maintenance is needed which means which implies cleanliness in the government schools. It is the topmost priority, as mentioned by the Ministries of Education, Jal Shakti, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, and the NITI Aayog.

Some of the programmes will be initiated in mission mode such as the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen as well as the Jal Jeevan Mission in order to improve the living standards of people.

UDISE Report

The Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Report 2021-22 pointed out that there were some issues regarding the toilet and hand washing facilities. Further, the central government urges all states to provide a more healthy environment for the wellness of students.

The public circular mentions that hand washing facilities with the provision of soap ought to be created in all schools and mandatory hygiene education needs to be granted among all school children.

The advisory board suggested that important steps and measures can be taken for instance at least one teacher should be appointed in each school who must be trained in all aspects of hygiene education and who in turn will further train children through interesting activities and community projects that emphasise and inculcate hygiene behaviour.

A chapter on ‘Swachhta’ has been included in supplementary study material at the primary level developed by the NCERT to inculcate good hygiene habits in schools.

