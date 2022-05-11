Centre Issues Advisory to Schools amid Intense Heatwave, suggest Reduced School Timings, Relaxed School Uniform Norms

Centre issues Heatwave Advisory to Schools: Amid the ongoing intense heatwave, the Central Government has issued a very important advisory for schools recommending some easy way to handle the situation. The Intense Heatwave has been a major concern among students, parents and teachers, who have all been dealing with the challenge in different ways. From students getting heatstroke and falling ill to handling the heatwave during the ongoing board exam season; many problems have been put forth by concerned stakeholders about the challenges being faced by students as offline classes continue.

In light of this, the Central Government has issued an important advisory, recommending some important ways in which the challenge of heatwave can be handled by the school administrators. The Advisory issued to help ‘Combat the ill-effects of Heatwave’ covers some key topics such as Changing School Timings, Transportation, Food and Meals, Relaxation in Uniform Norms etc. The key among them are also listed below:

Revised School Timings: Education Ministry has advised schools to reduce or rationalize school timings to better suit students. The advisory suggests that schools can hold offline or physical classes from 7 AM in the morning, when the effects of heatwave are moderate.

No School Assembly: Schools have also been advised to avoid holding school assembly in open ground where students will be faced with direct sunlight / heat. Instead, schools have been directed to conduct assembly inside school premises or classrooms.

Transportation: Schools have been directed to ensure that the transportation facilities being provided to students to and from office should not be overcrowded. Moreover, school buses have been asked to carry drinking water and first-aid kit to help any student who might feel ill.

Hydration at School and Exam Centre: According to the advisory issued by central government, schools have been directed to ask students to carry water bottles, umbrellas and other items to protect themselves. Schools have also asked to make available potable water at multiple spots in schools. Students appearing for board exams for annual school exams are allowed to carry transparent water bottle inside the exam hall.

School Uniform Norms: Schools have been asked to relax school uniform norms for students, allowing them to wear light cotton material clothes / uniforms. As part of the uniform, students should also be allowed to wear canvas shoes instead of leather shoes.

Students should note that the advisory issued by centre is not binding on any schools and mere recommendation that school administrators can follow as per the need or convenience.

