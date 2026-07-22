CEP IIT Delhi Launches Batch 4 of Executive Programme in Tech Product Management

CEP IIT Delhi: The Continuing Education Program (CEP), IIT Delhi, has formally opened admission applications for the 4th batch of their Executive Program in Tech Product Management. This 6-month-long live, online course, organized under the aegis of the Department of Management Studies (DMS), is specially designed for professionals, budding product managers, entrepreneurs, and tech leaders who aim to build and scale tech-based products.

The Direct-to-Device (D2D) course comprises of 13 modules that cover the entire product lifecycle, including product ideation, product roadmap, UI/UX design, go-to-market strategy, and analytics. Participants get trained in the use of tools like JIRA, Figma, Asana, Mixpanel, SQL, and AI process through this course and work on a capstone project called “Bring Your Own Product” (BYOP). This particular CEP aims at providing professionals with empathy towards customers, deep analysis, and business acumen.