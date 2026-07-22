CEP IIT Delhi Launches Batch 4 of Executive Programme in Tech Product Management
IIT Delhi: CEP, IIT Delhi has launched admissions for Batch 4 of its Executive Programme in Tech Product Management. Organized by DMS, this 6-month D2D live online course covers 13 product lifecycle modules, industry tools like JIRA and Figma, and a "Bring Your Own Product" capstone project for working professionals.
CEP IIT Delhi: The Continuing Education Program (CEP), IIT Delhi, has formally opened admission applications for the 4th batch of their Executive Program in Tech Product Management. This 6-month-long live, online course, organized under the aegis of the Department of Management Studies (DMS), is specially designed for professionals, budding product managers, entrepreneurs, and tech leaders who aim to build and scale tech-based products.
The Direct-to-Device (D2D) course comprises of 13 modules that cover the entire product lifecycle, including product ideation, product roadmap, UI/UX design, go-to-market strategy, and analytics. Participants get trained in the use of tools like JIRA, Figma, Asana, Mixpanel, SQL, and AI process through this course and work on a capstone project called “Bring Your Own Product” (BYOP). This particular CEP aims at providing professionals with empathy towards customers, deep analysis, and business acumen.
CEP IIT Delhi: Programme Overview & Fee Structure
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Parameter
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Details
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Conducting Department
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Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi
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Academic Coordinator
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Prof. Biswajita Parida (Department of Management Studies)
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Duration & Mode
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6 Months | Direct-to-Device (D2D) Live Online (Saturdays 10:00 AM – 1:30 PM)
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Eligibility
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Graduation or Diploma in any discipline
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Total Course Fee
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₹1,79,000 + 18% GST (₹2,11,220 total)
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Certification
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Official Certificate of Completion from CEP, IIT Delhi
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Application Portal
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cepqip.iitd.ac.in
How To Apply For The CEP IIT Delhi Executive Programme?
To Apply For The CEP IIT Delhi Executive Programme follow the steps given below:
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Start by opening your internet browser and accessing the application portal on the website.
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Select the Tech Product Management Executive Programme as the course you want to enroll in next.
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Fill up the application form along with uploading academic documents and the latest version of your CV.
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Pay the application fee which is non-refundable by opting for the online payment mode.
Key Highlights of the Programme
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Completion of the Course Curriculum: Includes completion of 13 in-depth modules which includes Product Idea generation, Product Strategy, Product Roadmap, UI/UX design, Product Development, Product analytics, and GTM (Go to Market).
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Application and Utilization of Tools: Practical application and utilization of industry-standard tools which includes Jira, Figma, Asana, Mixpanel, SQL, and utilizing AI in product development.
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Capstone Project (Bring Your Own Problem – BYOP): It includes a capstone project which helps in solving real-life business problems.
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Format of Program: Includes 145+ hours of Interactive D2D Live sessions on weekends.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.