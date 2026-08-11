CFA November 2026 Registration Last Date Today: Apply for Level 1, 2
CFA November 2026 registration last date is today, August 11. Check CFA Level 1 and Level 2 registration deadline, exam details, fees, eligibility and how to apply.
CFA November 2026 Exam: Candidates who are planning to appear for the exam should make sure to register themselves on time, today, August 11 is the last date to register for CFA November 2026 Exam. Making today the last day for eligible candidates to register under the standard deadline. The CFA Program is administered by CFA Institute and consists of three levels, Level I, Level II and Level III. Candidates who intend to take the November 2026 Level I or Level II examination should complete registration within the given timeline.
CFA November 2026 Registration Last Date
The CFA November 2026 registration last date is August 11, 2026, according to the schedule published by CFA Institute. Candidates registering during the standard registration period should complete the process and payment before the deadline. Candidates should note that registration and exam scheduling are separate steps. After registering, candidates should follow CFA Institute's instructions to schedule their examination within the applicable testing window.
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Exam
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Exam Session
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Registration Deadline
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CFA Level I
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November 2026
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August 11, 2026
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CFA Level II
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November 2026
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August 11, 2026
How to Register for CFA November 2026 Exam
- Visit the official website:cfainstitute.org
- Sign in to your CFA Program account or create an account
- Select the November 2026 CFA exam and the applicable level
- Complete the required registration details
- Pay the applicable examination and registration fees
- Complete the exam scheduling process after registration
CFA November 2026 Registration: Direct LINK
CFA November 2026 Exam: Level I and Level II
The CFA Level I examination tests candidates on foundational concepts and knowledge required in investment analysis and the investment profession. Level II moves to a deeper level, requiring candidates to analyse and evaluate information and apply concepts to investment-related scenarios.
The CFA curriculum covers areas including Ethical and Professional Standards, Quantitative Methods, Economics, Financial Statement Analysis, Corporate Issuers, Equity Investments, Fixed Income, Derivatives, Alternative Investments and Portfolio Management. The weightage varies across the different levels.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.