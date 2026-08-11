CFA November 2026 Registration Last Date Today: Apply for Level 1, 2

CFA November 2026 Exam: Candidates who are planning to appear for the exam should make sure to register themselves on time, today, August 11 is the last date to register for CFA November 2026 Exam. Making today the last day for eligible candidates to register under the standard deadline. The CFA Program is administered by CFA Institute and consists of three levels, Level I, Level II and Level III. Candidates who intend to take the November 2026 Level I or Level II examination should complete registration within the given timeline.

CFA November 2026 Registration Last Date

The CFA November 2026 registration last date is August 11, 2026, according to the schedule published by CFA Institute. Candidates registering during the standard registration period should complete the process and payment before the deadline. Candidates should note that registration and exam scheduling are separate steps. After registering, candidates should follow CFA Institute's instructions to schedule their examination within the applicable testing window.