Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    CG Board Result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 Announced at cgbse.nic.in; Know Toppers List and Statistics Details Here

    CG Board 10th 12th result has been released today. Students will be able to check CGBSE result at cgbse.nic.in. Check CG Board 10th 12th statistics or pass percentage here 

    Published On: May 14, 2022 12:57 IST
    CG Board Result 2022
    CG Board Result 2022

    CG Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the CG board 10th 12th result 2022 today. Students can check the Chhattisgarh board result in online mode now. The board has released the CG Board 10th and 12th result 2022 at the official website -  cgbse.nic.in.  Students will have to use their login credentials to check their result. Also, the direct link to check the CGBSE result 2022 has been activated on this page too.

    As per the data released,  in class 10th, the pass percentage has been recorded 74.23% and in class 12th, 79.30% of students managed to clear CGBSE Class 12 exam 2022. Last year, the pass percentage has been recorded at 97.43% in class 12th whereas in class 10th 100%. This year, the CG Board 10th exam was conducted from 3rd to 23rd March 2022 2022 while the 12th board exam was held from 2nd to 30th March. 

    Check CGBSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Check CGBSE 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    CG Board 10th Toppers List 2022 

    CGBSE 10th Toppers List 2022

    Rank 1

    SUMAN PATEL

    SONALI BALA 

    Rank 2

    ASHIFA SHAH 

    DAMINI VERMA

    JAY PRAKASH KASHYAP 

    MUSKAN AGRAWAL 

    KAHEF ANJUM 

    KAMLESH SARKAR

    Rank 3

    MEENAKSHI PRADHAN 

    KRISH KUMAR 

    GREETU CHANDRA 

    HARSHIKA CHOURADIYA

    Last Year's CG Board 10th 12th Result Statistics 

    Along with the Chhattisgarh Board 10th 12th result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics. Last year, in class 10th girls and boys pass percentage was 100%. Once, the statistics are out, it will be updated here. Till then, students can check last year's pass percentage here. Till then, students can check last year's pass percentage here. 

    CG Board Class 10th Result 2021 Statistics 

    Year

    Overall Pass %

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    Number of Students appeared

    2021

    100%

    100%

    100%

    4,67,261

    2020

    73.62%
    •  
    •  

    Approx 3.84 Lakhs

    2019

    68.2

    77.7%

    68.25%

    3,82,955

    2018

    77%

    79.4%

    74%

    4,42,060

    2017

    61.04%

    62.06%

    60%

    3,86,349

    2016

    73.43%

    75.83%

    71%

    4, 50,000

    CG Board Class 12th Result 2021 Statistics

    Year

    Overall Pass %

    No. of Students

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    2021

    97.43

    2,86,850

    98.06

    96.06

    2020

    78.59

    -

    -

    -

    2019

    78.45

    2,59,944

    77.7

    68.25

    2018

    77

    2,72,000

    -

    -

    2017

    76.36

    2,71,599

    79.05

    74

    Also Read: CG Board Results 2022 Declared, Check at cgbse.nic.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register For Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories