CG Board Result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 Announced at cgbse.nic.in; Know Toppers List and Statistics Details Here

CG Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the CG board 10th 12th result 2022 today. Students can check the Chhattisgarh board result in online mode now. The board has released the CG Board 10th and 12th result 2022 at the official website - cgbse.nic.in. Students will have to use their login credentials to check their result. Also, the direct link to check the CGBSE result 2022 has been activated on this page too.

As per the data released, in class 10th, the pass percentage has been recorded 74.23% and in class 12th, 79.30% of students managed to clear CGBSE Class 12 exam 2022. Last year, the pass percentage has been recorded at 97.43% in class 12th whereas in class 10th 100%. This year, the CG Board 10th exam was conducted from 3rd to 23rd March 2022 2022 while the 12th board exam was held from 2nd to 30th March.

Check CGBSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Check CGBSE 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

CG Board 10th Toppers List 2022

CGBSE 10th Toppers List 2022 Rank 1 SUMAN PATEL SONALI BALA Rank 2 ASHIFA SHAH DAMINI VERMA JAY PRAKASH KASHYAP MUSKAN AGRAWAL KAHEF ANJUM KAMLESH SARKAR Rank 3 MEENAKSHI PRADHAN KRISH KUMAR GREETU CHANDRA HARSHIKA CHOURADIYA

Last Year's CG Board 10th 12th Result Statistics

Along with the Chhattisgarh Board 10th 12th result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics. Last year, in class 10th girls and boys pass percentage was 100%. Once, the statistics are out, it will be updated here. Till then, students can check last year's pass percentage here. Till then, students can check last year's pass percentage here.

CG Board Class 10th Result 2021 Statistics

Year Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Number of Students appeared 2021 100% 100% 100% 4,67,261 2020 73.62% Approx 3.84 Lakhs 2019 68.2 77.7% 68.25% 3,82,955 2018 77% 79.4% 74% 4,42,060 2017 61.04% 62.06% 60% 3,86,349 2016 73.43% 75.83% 71% 4, 50,000

CG Board Class 12th Result 2021 Statistics

Year Overall Pass % No. of Students Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % 2021 97.43 2,86,850 98.06 96.06 2020 78.59 - - - 2019 78.45 2,59,944 77.7 68.25 2018 77 2,72,000 - - 2017 76.36 2,71,599 79.05 74

Also Read: CG Board Results 2022 Declared, Check at cgbse.nic.in