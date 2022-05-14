CG Board Results 2022 Declared, Check at cgbse.nic.in

CG Board Results 2022: As per the latest updates, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the CG Board result for Classes 10 and 12th. The CGBSE result 2022 has been released on the official website - cgbse.nic.in. The CG Board result 2022 is also available on results.cg.nic.in. To check the Chhattisgarh board result 2022 for class 10th and 12th, students will require their roll number.

The online CG Board 10 result 2022 will comprise the marks details of the students along with grades and remarks. The result will be provisional in nature, students will get the hardcopy a few days after the declaration of CG board result from their respective schools.

How To Check CG Board Result 2022 for class 10th and 12th?

To check the Chhattisgarh result for class 10th and 12th, students will have to go to the official websites - cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in. After that, they need to click on CG board result for class 10th or 12th. A new page will appear on the screen. After that, they will have to enter the required login credentials - roll number and captacha code and the result will appear on the screen. Apart from the official website, the Chhattisgarh board Class 10 results 2022 can be checked via SMS.

How To Check CG Board Result 2022 Via SMS?

Apart from the CG Board result websites, students will can also check the CGBSE results 2022 through SMS. In case students are unable to check their results via the links official website links, they can also check their results through the SMS. Students can follow the format provided below to get their CG Board results 2022 for class 10th and 12th via SMS - CG10<Space>Roll Number - 56263 and CG12<Space>Roll Number - 56263.

