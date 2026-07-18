CG Pre BEd Result 2026 Released at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF Here
CG Pre BEd Result 2026 declared for candidates who appeared for the examination on June 11. Check the direct links to download your scorecard, merit list and final answer key here.
CG Pre BEd Result 2026 Out: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the Chhattisgarh Pre BEd result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination on June 11 can now download the scorecard, merit list and final answer key on the official websites vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in and cgssb.cgstate.gov.in or via the direct link provided here.
How To Download Chhattisgarh Pre BEd Scorecard?
- Visit the official website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “Result” section on the homepage.
- Then, click on the “Result” option besides the “Pre BEd.26”.
- Enter your registered mobile number and password.
- Click on “Login” and your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
Chhattisgarh CG Pre BEd Merit List PDF Direct Download Link
Chhattisgarh CG Pre BEd Final Answer Direct Download Link
Candidates can download the merit list and final answer key through the same "result" section window used to download scorecards.
Details Mentioned On The CG Pre BEd Scorecard 2026
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Application number
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Roll number
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Qualifying status
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Candidate's name
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Marks obtained
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Total marks
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Qualifying status
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Other examination-related information
The board said objections were received against the answer key and a final answer key was released and used to prepare the result.
“Model answers for the said entrance exam were displayed on the website, and the final answers were prepared after subject experts resolved the received claims and objections. On July 16, 2026, the final answers and exam results for the said entrance exam were announced on the CGSSB (formerly known as Vyapam) website” the official notice stated.
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