CG SOS 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Chhattisgarh Open School Results to be Declared Tomorrow @sos.cg.nic.in

CG SOS 10th, 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow?: Chhattisgarh State Open School, CG SOS Result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be declared tomorrow - 3rd June 2022. As per the latest reports coming from the Bhopal office of the Board, the CG SOS 10th, 12th Results 2022 will be declared in the afternoon hours. Following the general trend, the Chhattisgarh State Open School Results for Class 10 and 12 students are likely to be declared in an official press meet following which the same would be made available to the students online via the official website in the form of digital scorecards. Students need to log onto the Official Website and click on CGSOS Result Link available on sos.cg.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. to check their individual results. To ensure easy access, a direct link to the Chhattisgarh Open School 10th, 12th Results will also be activated below:

Check CG SOS 10th, 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

1 Lakh Students to Receive Their Results

As per the tentative reports shared by the Board officials, around 1 lakh students have registered for the CG SOS 10th and 12th Exam 2022 and are now awaiting the declaration of Chhattisgarh Open School Results 2022. The exam was held from 1st April 2022 and continued until 2nd May 2022. On 3rd June, the Board is expected to declare CG SOS High School and Higher Secondary Results online on official website cgsos.co.in as well.

How to check CG SOS 10th, 12th Results 2022 online?

Taking into account the ease of checking for the students, the Chhattisgarh Board has decided to publish the CG SOS Results 2022 online on its official website. Students will need to log onto the official website cgsos.co.in, sos.cg.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in to check their individual results. Once on the website, students will be required to enter their roll number or application number in the given form along with their date of birth. Finally, they will be required to click on the submit button after which the CG SOS Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen as a scorecard. The digital scorecard can be downloaded by the students in the form of a PDF document and saved on their device or mobile phone. In addition to this, students can also choose to take a printout of the Chhattisgarh Open School Result 2022 Scorecard for future reference.

