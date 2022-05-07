CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: CG Board Likely to Declare Class 10 and 12 Results by 14th May, Get Details Here

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Update: As lakhs of students await the declaration of CG Board Results for Class 10 and Class 12 Exams, a new important update has come to the light. As per media reports, CGBSE Officials have said that Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2022 for the annual board exams are likely to be declared soon, as the post-evaluation processing of result data has been nearly completed. Without sharing a clear timeline or CGBSE Class 12 Result Date, the board official has been quoted by local media agencies that 10th and 12th Class Results of CG Board will be out by 14th May 2022.

CBSE Results To be Out by 14th May, says CGBSE Secretary

Sharing a very important update for students, the Chhattisgarh Board Secretary Mr VK Goyal has said that the board is planning to declare CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 by 14th May 2022. He also confirmed that as is the general trend, the CG Board Results for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be declared simultaneously. This means that CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 will be declared on the same date and will be made available to the students for checking online together.

8 Lakh Students to Receive CGBSE 10th, 12th Results Online

As per the exam date sheet, the CG Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022 was held in March 2022. The CGBSE Board Exam began on 2nd March and continued until 30th March 2022. Following this, the board organized evaluation camps to check answer sheets of nearly 8 lakh students who had participated in High School and Higher Secondary Class Exams. Following the completion of evaluation work and processing of result data, the board is expected to declare the CG Board Result 2022 on or before 14th May 2022.

Keeping up with the general trend, CGBSE Results 2022 for 10th and 12th Class students will be declared online and made available to the students via the official website - cgbse.nic.in as well as the trusted education website results.jagranjosh.com. For the latest news and updates related to CG Board Result 2022, students are advised to stay tuned to jagranjosh.com.

