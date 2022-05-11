CGBSE 12th Result 2022 NOT Tomorrow (12th May), Confirm Officials; Know Expected Date and Time Here

CGBSE 12th Result 2022 NOT Tomorrow: Amid rampant rumours and speculations about CGBSE 12th Result 2022 is declared Soon, Chhattisgarh Board has confirmed that CG Board Class 12 Results will NOT be declared on Thursday. Coming to the aid of nearly 3 lakh students who have been worried about the CGBSE 12th Result Declaration date amid misleading reports and misinformation; the Chhattisgarh Board President Alok Shukla has confirmed that CG Board 12th Result 2022 will not be declared on 12th May 2022 to a leading education portal. The news has come as a major relief for students who were running from pillar to post, trying to get some update or verified information about CG Board Result 2022.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 This Week

While confirming that Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result 2022 will not be declared on 12th May - Thursday; CG Board President confirmed that the CGBSE Result declaration is just around the corner, Mr Shukla also added that Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2022 is in the final stages of its preparation and will be declared this week. The Board officials have also confirmed that the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is planning to declare both Class 10 and Class 12 Results on the same day to avoid further delay.

Post Evaluation Work To be Completed In Few Days

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Board Secretary VK Goyal had issued a statement saying that CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 will be declared by 14th May 2022. Last week, the official had added that the "The evaluation process was completed last month, and the post-evaluation process is now ongoing. We are trying to announce the CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 by next week.” In line with this, several students are now expecting the CG Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results to be declared by this weekend - mostly by 14th or 15th May 2022. As and when CG Board decides to declare Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022, they will be published online and made available to the students in digital format. Students will need to log onto the official website - cgbse.nic.in to check and access their result report cards. Apart from the official website, the Chhattisgarh Class 10 and 12 Results will also be available on the results.jagranjosh.com website as well.

