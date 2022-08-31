CGBSE 2022: Chhattisgarh Board To End Registration Process for Classes 9 to 12 Today, Apply Soon at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Registration 2022: As per the recent updates, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will close the registration form for classes 9 to 12 today, on 31st August. Schools and private candidates can register for CGBSE class 9th 12th on the official website - cgbse.nic.in. Also, the Board informed that the CGBSE class 9th and 12th registrations for schools and private candidates will be different.

Private candidates will have to fill out the CGBSE class 9th and 12th application forms by themselves. On the other hand, schools will complete the registration process for the regular candidates. No application forms will be accepted by the Board after the deadline has passed.

How To Register for CGBSE 2022 Class 9th and 12th?

The private candidates will have to fill out the Chhattisgarh form in online mode till today. While filling up the CGBSE form, candidates will be required to attach and upload supporting documents and attachments, scanned copies of signature and photographs. They can go through the steps to know how to register for class 9th, 12th CGBSE 2022 -

1st Step - Go to CGBSE’s official website - cgbse.nic.in.

2nd Step - Search and click on the CGBSE 2022 application link available on the main page.

3rd Step - Fill in all the details asked.

4th Step - Now, go through the CGBSE application form and the submit the same.

5th Step - Save and also get a hard copy of the CGBSE 2022 application form.

CGBSE Registration 2022 For Regular Candidates

Regular candidates who are seeking admission for Classes 9 to 12 are requested to contact their respective school authorities to complete the registration process. On the other hand, private candidates who would be applying for the exam will be required to appear for the exam on their own using the official website.

Notice Regarding Extension of CGBSE Registration 2022

As per the updates, the Chhattisgarh board released an official notice a few days back regarding the extension of registration and a new date was given. The last date for schools and private candidates to register for Classes 9 to Classes 12 was on 16th August 12022 but was extended till 31st August 2022.

