CGBSE 9th to 12th Registrations 2022: Chhattisgarh Board Extends Class 9 to 12 Registrations, Check Notice at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 9th to 12th Registrations 2022 (Date Extended): Chhattisgarh Board has extended the registration date for Chhattisgarh Board Class 9 to 12 for regular as well as private students. The latest update shared by CGBSE - Chhattisgarh Board of School Education has confirmed that the application deadline for Class 9 and Class 12 admissions has been extended until 31st August 2022. Earlier, the application process for Chhattisgarh Board 9th and 12th Class Admissions was to end on 16th August 2022. To confirm the development, the board has released an official notice which has been posted on its official website - cgbse.nic.in. To help you get complete details, candidates can also click on the link to access the same:

Regular Candidates to Register via Schools

As per the notice released by the CGBSE, registration and admission for regular students will be managed by their respective schools. Therefore, regular students seeking admission to 9th to 12th Class need to contact their respective school authorities to complete the registration process. On the other hand, private candidates who would be applying for the exam externally, will be required to appear for the exam on their own using the official website.

How to apply for CGBSE 9th to 12th Registrations 2022?

Candidates who are applying as private candidates will need to register themselves for the CGBSE 9th to 12th Admissions 2022 on their own. To register for admission, candidates will need to log onto the portal cgbse.nic.in and on homepage, candidates need to click on the link given for the online application form. In the next step, candidates need to download the application form and fill out all the necessary details in the same. Following this, candidates will be required to attach and upload supporting documents and attachments, scanned copies of signature and photographs. Submit the application and take a printout for future references.

