CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Practical Exam 2023 Dates Announced for Classes 10, 12, Check Complete Schedule Here

CGBSE Practical Exam 2023 Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the CGBSE Class 10, 12 practical exam dates today. Students can check the CGBSE practical exam 2023 dates at the official website - cgbse.nic.in. Along with exam dates, the authorities have also released guidelines to be followed by schools and students.

As per the released schedule, the CGBSE practical exam 2023 will be conducted from 10th to 31st January 2023. It has been mentioned in the notification that CGBSE Class 10, 12 practical exam will be held at the respective schools.

CGBSE Practical Exam 2023 Dates

As per reports, Professor V K Goyal, Secretary CGBSE, stated in a release that board authorities have decided to conduct practical examination and project work of regular students of Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 for the year 2023 between 10th to 31st January 2023 in all recognized institutions.

The exam will be held in two shifts: 8 to 11 am and 2 and 5 pm. Necessary instructions have been issued to all the institutions for this purpose. The students can confirm the actual dates for practical examinations from their respective schools.

CGBSE Practical Exam 2023 Dates Notice PDF

Guidelines to Conduct CGBSE Practical Exam 2023

As per the notice released, there will be no CG Board practical re-exam for the students who will be absent. Such students will be marked as absent. Exam dates for individual students will be decided and announced by the respective schools. Check guidelines for the conduction of practical exam here -

As per the guidelines released for practical exams, the board will allot an external examiner.

For project work, there will be no external examiner.

Schools should contact the external examination to confirm the exam dates for practical exams.

Schools must upload the practical marks by 10th February 2023.

CGBSE Board Exam Dates 2023

As of now, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has not yet released the CG Board exam dates for 2023. However, with the release of CGBSE practical exam dates, it is expected that the complete schedule for high school and intermediate board exams will soon be available on its official website. The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and 12 quarterly exams 2022 were conducted between 26th September and 1st October 2022.

