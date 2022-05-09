CGBSE 12th Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: CG Board 12th Results Likely to be Declared on 12th May at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Results 2022: As per local sources, Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the CGBSE 12th Results 2022 on May 12, 2022. Students who have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board class 12 examination 2022 can visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board to check the results. Students can keep refreshing this page to get regular updates on the declaration of the CGBSE Class 12 Results 2022.

Updated as on May 9, 2022

As per media reports, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education class 10 and 12 results 2022 are expected to be declared soon. Although the official schedule for the release of the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 have not yet been announced by the board, the tentative schedule for the declaration of the results are available.

According to the tentative schedule doing the rounds, the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 are expected to be declared by May 14, 2022. The official schedule for the release of the results is expected to be announced by the officials soon. Candidates will be able to check the CGBSE 12th and 10th Results 2022 through the link provided on the official website - cgbse.nic.in.

According to the latest information provided, the CGBSE 10th and 12th evaluation process has been completed and the compilation of scores is underway. Once the same is completed the results will be declared online on the official website.

The CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website – result.cg.nic.in. Candidates will also be able to check the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 through the link provided here.

When to check CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022

Chhattisgarh Board class 10 and 12 exams 2022 were conducted in March 2022. As per the tentative schedule provided, the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 are expected by May 14, 2022. Students must note that the official schedule for the release of the CGBSE class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be announced by the officials.

Where to check CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022

CGBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will be announced by the officials on the website by the second week of May 2022. The CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be available on the below given websites.

cgbse.nic.in.

result.cg.nic.in

Candidates eagerly awaiting the declaration of the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 are advised to keep visiting this page to get regular updates on the declaration of the CGBSE Results 2022.

Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Board expected to declare 10th results this week, Check details here