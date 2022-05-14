CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Declared LIVE: 74.23% Students Pass in Class 10, 79.30% in Class 12 - Get Details Here

14 May 01:36 PM CG Board 10th Toppers List 2022: Get Complete Merit List Here Click Here to Get the Complete PDF

14 May 01:05 PM Chhattisgarh 12th Result 2022 Toppers List CGBSE 12th Toppers List 2022 Rank Name Rank 1 RITESH KUMAR SAHU Rank 2 SANJANA VERMA Rank 3 BIMAL KUMAR

14 May 12:21 PM CGBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 has been declared for the Class 10 and Class 12 Students today at noon. Students can check their individual results online by providing their exam roll number and other details on the website cgbse.nic.in.

14 May 11:16 AM Education Minister to Announce Result at 12 PM As per the official update, the Chhattisgarh Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared in a brief declaration ceremony and press meet organized at the Raipur Office of CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022. The declaration function for CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 will be graced by State Education Minister who will announce the results in the press meet.

14 May 11:03 AM CGBSE Result 2022 Scorecard - Details to be checked After the formal declaration in the press meet, students will be able to check their individual result scorecards online via the official website. The CG Board 10th and 12th Results will be provided to the students in the form of digital scorecards which will contain the following details: Student Name

Exam Roll Number

School Enrolment Number

Father’s Name and Mother’s Name

Date of Birth

School Name

Subject-wise

Marks scored in Theory

Marks Scored in Practical

Total Marks Obtained

Percentage

Status of Result: Pass or Fail

14 May 11:00 AM Details Required to check CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 With the CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 being declared online, students will need to provide some personal details on the website in order to be able to check and access the CG Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022. The details required to check CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be available on the hall tickets issued to the students. Exam Roll Number Date of Birth Security Captcha

14 May 10:35 AM Will Girls Outshine Boys yet again in CG Board Result 2022? Generally, girls tend to outperform boys in the Chhattisgarh Board Results 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 Exams. In the last four years, girls have secured a higher pass percentage in the Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Results. Will history repeat itself this year as well? We’ll have to wait to find out. Until then, students can also check the pass percentages secured by boys and girl students in the last four years. Year Pass Percentage among Girls Pass Percentage among Boys 2021 100 100 2020 NA NA 2019 77.70% 68.25% 2018 79.40% 74%

14 May 10:22 AM CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Past Year's Pass Percentage CG Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 will be announced in a few hours from now. Students who are anxiously waiting for the declaration of CGBSE Results 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 students can check out the overall pass percentage secured by students in the last few years to get an idea about how the result will be this time around. Year No. of appeared Candidates Overall Pass % 2021 4,67,261 100 2020 Approx 3.84 Lakhs 73.62 2019 3,82,955 68.2 2018 4,42,060 77

14 May 10:05 AM CGBSE Result 2022 Helpline

14 May 09:58 AM CGBSE 10th, 12th Toppers 2022 to be Rewarded Helicopter Rides Chhattisgarh Chief Minister announced that top 10 rank holders in CG Board 10th Result 2022 and CG Board 12th Result 2022 will be rewarded with Helicopter rides

14 May 09:43 AM Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2022 Based on Exam with Rationalized Syllabus For 2022 session, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) had decided to rationalize the exam syllabus for Class 10 and Class 12 students in the light of the pandemic situation. In line with this, the CG Board had reduced the syllabus burden by nearly 30% as a relief, given the remote learning through online classes. Therefore, the CG Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022 held were also based on the reduced syllabus.

14 May 09:29 AM Check CGBSE Board Exam Results via SMS Taking into account that not all students might have easy access to internet facility, the CGBSE will also make the Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Results 2022 available to the students via SMS facility as well. To check CG Board Results 2022 via SMS, students can follow the steps listed below: Step 1: Open SMS / Text Editor App on your phone Step 2: Type message “CG10ROLLNUMBER” or “CG12ROLLNUMBER” Step 3: Send it to 56263 Step 4: In response you will receive your CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022.

14 May 09:18 AM How to check Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 online? To ensure quick and easy access to CG Board Result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 students, the CGBSE will announce the Chhattisgarh Results 2022 online on the official website. To avoid facing any problems., the detailed procedure for checking CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 is explained below: Step 1: Log onto the official website - cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Locate and click on the link for the Results Section

Step 3: You will be provided with two links i.e., Class 10 / Class 12 Results, click on the relevant link

Step 4: Enter your exam roll number, date of birth and other details asked on the portal

Step 5: Verify all the details and submit them on the website

Step 6: Your Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the result scorecard as a softcopy PDF

Step 9: Take a printout for future reference

14 May 09:07 AM Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2022 Qualifying Marks With just few hours left for the announcement of CGBSE Board Results 2022, some students also might be wondering what are the qualifying marks for results. Therefore, it is important for them to know the CG Board Result 2022 Grading system on the basis of which students will be awarded marks and grade in the exam results. Grades Marks Grade Points A1 91 to 100 marks GP 10 A2 81 to 90 marks GP 9 B1 71 to 80 marks GP 8 B2 61 to 70 marks GP 7 C1 51 to 60 marks GP 6 C2 41 to 50 marks GP 5 D 33 to 40 marks GP 4 E1 21 to 32 marks NA E2 00 to 20 marks NA

14 May 08:58 AM Chhattisgarh Result 2022 Helpline Number With CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 scheduled to be declared today at noon, many students might be anxious or worried about the outcome of their year-long hard work. However, to help students deal with their nervousness and anxiety, Chhattisgarh Board has launched a telephonic helpline which can be contacted via toll-free number: 18002334363. The helpline can be contacted from 10:30 AM to 5 PM until 23rd May 2022. Helpline Number: 18002334363

Time: 10:30 AM to 5 PM

Date Available Until: 18002334363

14 May 08:43 AM GG Board Result 2022 Rechecking and Re-evaluation Details Soon CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 are being declared with regular exams by the board nearly after a gap of two years of the pandemic. In line with this, the board has also decided to provide the option of rechecking and re-evaluation of answer sheets to the students who are unsatisfied with the marks awarded to them in the exam. After the declaration of CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 today, students will be able to apply for rechecking and re-evaluation by paying a nominal fee of Rs 500/-. Complete details about the application process for rechecking and re-evaluation will be notified by the CGBSE in the result announcement press meet.

14 May 08:27 AM Helicopter Rides for CGBSE 10th, 12th Toppers Earlier in the month, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced a very unique reward scheme for the students who secure top ranks or emerge as the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Toppers. For Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th Toppers 2022, the state government has announced free Helicopter rides as a means of motivating other students to perform well in the exam. The helicopter rides will be awarded to both state-level and district level toppers by the state government. Get Complete Details Here.

14 May 08:13 AM CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Merit List Along with the declaration of Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2022 and CG Board 12th Result 2022 today afternoon, State Education Minister will also address the press meet as part of the declaration ceremony to share the key statistical highlights including the overall pass percentage, best and worst performing districts and the names of the students who feature on the CGBSE Toppers List 2022. The Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Toppers List 2022 will consist of the students who have been featured in the top 10 list in both the classes.

14 May 07:57 AM Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Where, When and How to Check?

14 May 07:41 AM CGBSE Result 2022 Bonus Marks Policy Another important policy that is followed by Chhattisgarh Board with regards to the evaluation scheme is that students are also awarded Bonus marks for extracurricular activities. CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Bonus marks are awarded to the students on the basis of their participation in Sports, NCC, NSS and other activities. However, students should note that bonus marks will be considered only for preparation of marksheet but not for the merit list. The CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 Toppers List or the CGBSE Result Merit List will be prepared by the board purely based on the marks scored by students in the exam only.

14 May 07:32 AM Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2022 Grace Marks Policy As per the marking scheme and evaluation policy announced by the CGBSE, students will be given grace marks this year as well to help students who have failed in a particular subject by only a few marks. Students who will be given grace marks will not have to appear for the Supplementary Exam or Repeat the entire year.

14 May 07:18 AM CGBSE 12th Result 2022 Number of Students The Chhattisgarh Class 12 Board Exam 2022 saw a total of 2,93,425 students appear for the Senior Secondary Exam from the state. Of the total number, the number of students who appeared for the Class 12 Board Exam as regular candidates was 2,89,808 while the rest 3,617 appeared as private candidate. In the capital city of Raipur, 30,750 students are waiting for the declaration of CGBSE 12th Result 2022 today. Total Number of Class 12 Students: 2,93,425

Number of Regular 12th Class Students: 2,89,808

Number of Private Class 12 Students: 3,617

Number of 12th Class Students from Raipur: 30,750

14 May 07:03 AM Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result 2022 Number of Students According to the statistics shared by the board for 2022 examination, a total of 3,80,027 candidates have appeared for the exam and are now awaiting CG Board Class 10 Result 2022. Of the total number, 3,77,667 candidates are regular candidates, while the rest 2,360 have appeared for the exam as private candidates. In terms of capital city Raipur, the Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results are being awaited by 23,617 students, who appeared at over 146 exam centres. Total Number of Students: 3,80,027

Number of Regular Students: 377,667

Number of Private Students: 2,360

Number of Students from Raipur: 23,617

14 May 06:48 AM CGBSE Result 2022 Date and Time Press Note

14 May 06:37 AM Who will declare Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Results 2022? According to the details shared by the CGBSE officials, Chhattisgarh State Education Minister Dr Prem Singh Tekam will be gracing the declaration ceremony for CG Board Results 2022 as the chief guest. He will be joined by CGBSE Chairman Dr Alok Shukla and other senior members at the board’s office in Raipur for the declaration function cum press meeting.