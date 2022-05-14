CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Declared LIVE: 74.23% Students Pass in Class 10, 79.30% in Class 12 - Get Details Here

CGBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 & Chhattisgarh Board Result LIVE Update: Finally, the Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th Results 2022 for Secondary and Senior Secondary Class Exams have been announced today at 12 PM in the afternoon. The CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 was declared by the Board in a brief ceremony being organized at the Raipur office of the CGBSE. The ceremony was presided over by Chhattisgarh Education Minister Prem Singh Tekam as the chief guest. Mr Tekam formally declared the CG Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results and also released the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th Merit List 2022 which includes names of Class 10 and Class 12 Toppers
After the official announcement of Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th Results 2022 in the press meet, students can now check and access their results as individual scorecards online via official website cgbse.nic.in. To download Chhattisgarh CG Board Result 2022, students can click on the links provided below.
14 May 01:36 PMCG Board 10th Toppers List 2022: Get Complete Merit List Here
14 May 01:09 PMCheck your CG Board Class 12 Results 2022 Here
14 May 01:09 PMCheck Your CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022
14 May 01:05 PMChhattisgarh 12th Result 2022 Toppers List
|
CGBSE 12th Toppers List 2022
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Rank 1
|
RITESH KUMAR SAHU
|
Rank 2
|
SANJANA VERMA
|
Rank 3
|
BIMAL KUMAR
14 May 01:01 PMCG Board Class 10 Result 2022 - Meet the Toppers
14 May 01:00 PMCGBSE 12th Result 2022 - Meet the Toppers
14 May 12:21 PMCGBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 has been declared for the Class 10 and Class 12 Students today at noon. Students can check their individual results online by providing their exam roll number and other details on the website cgbse.nic.in.
14 May 11:24 AMCG Board Result 2022 - Alternative Website to check CGBSE 10th and 12th Results
With nearly 7 lakh students trying to check and access CG Board 10th and 12th Results online on the official website, it is likely that the official website may suffer from technical problems and glitches. To avoid this, students can also log onto alternative websites listed below to check and access their individual results.
14 May 11:16 AMEducation Minister to Announce Result at 12 PM
As per the official update, the Chhattisgarh Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared in a brief declaration ceremony and press meet organized at the Raipur Office of CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022. The declaration function for CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 will be graced by State Education Minister who will announce the results in the press meet.
14 May 11:03 AMCGBSE Result 2022 Scorecard - Details to be checked
After the formal declaration in the press meet, students will be able to check their individual result scorecards online via the official website. The CG Board 10th and 12th Results will be provided to the students in the form of digital scorecards which will contain the following details:
14 May 11:00 AMDetails Required to check CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2022
With the CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 being declared online, students will need to provide some personal details on the website in order to be able to check and access the CG Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022. The details required to check CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be available on the hall tickets issued to the students.
Exam Roll Number
Date of Birth
Security Captcha
14 May 10:35 AMWill Girls Outshine Boys yet again in CG Board Result 2022?
Generally, girls tend to outperform boys in the Chhattisgarh Board Results 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 Exams. In the last four years, girls have secured a higher pass percentage in the Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Results. Will history repeat itself this year as well? We’ll have to wait to find out. Until then, students can also check the pass percentages secured by boys and girl students in the last four years.
|
Year
|
Pass Percentage among Girls
|
Pass Percentage among Boys
|
2021
|
100
|
100
|
2020
|
NA
|
NA
|
2019
|
77.70%
|
68.25%
|
2018
|
79.40%
|
74%
14 May 10:22 AMCGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Past Year's Pass Percentage
CG Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 will be announced in a few hours from now. Students who are anxiously waiting for the declaration of CGBSE Results 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 students can check out the overall pass percentage secured by students in the last few years to get an idea about how the result will be this time around.
|
Year
|
No. of appeared Candidates
|
Overall Pass %
|
2021
|
4,67,261
|
100
|
2020
|
Approx 3.84 Lakhs
|
73.62
|
2019
|
3,82,955
|
68.2
|
2018
|
4,42,060
|
77
14 May 10:05 AMCGBSE Result 2022 Helpline
14 May 09:58 AMCGBSE 10th, 12th Toppers 2022 to be Rewarded Helicopter Rides
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister announced that top 10 rank holders in CG Board 10th Result 2022 and CG Board 12th Result 2022 will be rewarded with Helicopter rides
#cgbse Board Toppers to be Rewarded with #HelicopterRide https://t.co/wJ575CZ2PV— Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) May 14, 2022
14 May 09:43 AMChhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2022 Based on Exam with Rationalized Syllabus
For 2022 session, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) had decided to rationalize the exam syllabus for Class 10 and Class 12 students in the light of the pandemic situation. In line with this, the CG Board had reduced the syllabus burden by nearly 30% as a relief, given the remote learning through online classes. Therefore, the CG Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022 held were also based on the reduced syllabus.
14 May 09:29 AMCheck CGBSE Board Exam Results via SMS
Taking into account that not all students might have easy access to internet facility, the CGBSE will also make the Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Results 2022 available to the students via SMS facility as well. To check CG Board Results 2022 via SMS, students can follow the steps listed below:
Step 1: Open SMS / Text Editor App on your phone
Step 2: Type message “CG10ROLLNUMBER” or “CG12ROLLNUMBER”
Step 3: Send it to 56263
Step 4: In response you will receive your CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022.
14 May 09:18 AMHow to check Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 online?
To ensure quick and easy access to CG Board Result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 students, the CGBSE will announce the Chhattisgarh Results 2022 online on the official website. To avoid facing any problems., the detailed procedure for checking CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 is explained below:
14 May 09:07 AMChhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2022 Qualifying Marks
With just few hours left for the announcement of CGBSE Board Results 2022, some students also might be wondering what are the qualifying marks for results. Therefore, it is important for them to know the CG Board Result 2022 Grading system on the basis of which students will be awarded marks and grade in the exam results.
|
Grades
|
Marks
|
Grade Points
|
A1
|
91 to 100 marks
|
GP 10
|
A2
|
81 to 90 marks
|
GP 9
|
B1
|
71 to 80 marks
|
GP 8
|
B2
|
61 to 70 marks
|
GP 7
|
C1
|
51 to 60 marks
|
GP 6
|
C2
|
41 to 50 marks
|
GP 5
|
D
|
33 to 40 marks
|
GP 4
|
E1
|
21 to 32 marks
|
NA
|
E2
|
00 to 20 marks
|
NA
14 May 08:58 AMChhattisgarh Result 2022 Helpline Number
With CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 scheduled to be declared today at noon, many students might be anxious or worried about the outcome of their year-long hard work. However, to help students deal with their nervousness and anxiety, Chhattisgarh Board has launched a telephonic helpline which can be contacted via toll-free number: 18002334363. The helpline can be contacted from 10:30 AM to 5 PM until 23rd May 2022.
14 May 08:43 AMGG Board Result 2022 Rechecking and Re-evaluation Details Soon
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 are being declared with regular exams by the board nearly after a gap of two years of the pandemic. In line with this, the board has also decided to provide the option of rechecking and re-evaluation of answer sheets to the students who are unsatisfied with the marks awarded to them in the exam. After the declaration of CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 today, students will be able to apply for rechecking and re-evaluation by paying a nominal fee of Rs 500/-. Complete details about the application process for rechecking and re-evaluation will be notified by the CGBSE in the result announcement press meet.
14 May 08:27 AMHelicopter Rides for CGBSE 10th, 12th Toppers
Earlier in the month, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced a very unique reward scheme for the students who secure top ranks or emerge as the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Toppers. For Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th Toppers 2022, the state government has announced free Helicopter rides as a means of motivating other students to perform well in the exam. The helicopter rides will be awarded to both state-level and district level toppers by the state government.
14 May 08:13 AMCGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Merit List
Along with the declaration of Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2022 and CG Board 12th Result 2022 today afternoon, State Education Minister will also address the press meet as part of the declaration ceremony to share the key statistical highlights including the overall pass percentage, best and worst performing districts and the names of the students who feature on the CGBSE Toppers List 2022. The Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Toppers List 2022 will consist of the students who have been featured in the top 10 list in both the classes.
14 May 07:57 AMChhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Where, When and How to Check?
14 May 07:41 AMCGBSE Result 2022 Bonus Marks Policy
Another important policy that is followed by Chhattisgarh Board with regards to the evaluation scheme is that students are also awarded Bonus marks for extracurricular activities. CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Bonus marks are awarded to the students on the basis of their participation in Sports, NCC, NSS and other activities. However, students should note that bonus marks will be considered only for preparation of marksheet but not for the merit list. The CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 Toppers List or the CGBSE Result Merit List will be prepared by the board purely based on the marks scored by students in the exam only.
CGBSE BOARD Result Latest Update Today #CGBSE #CGBSEBoard #CGBSEBoardResult2022#CGBSE10thResult2022 #CGBSEboard12thResult2022 pic.twitter.com/5Z8TUJJvLf— Mehra EduTech (@pratapverma1122) May 9, 2022
14 May 07:32 AMChhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2022 Grace Marks Policy
As per the marking scheme and evaluation policy announced by the CGBSE, students will be given grace marks this year as well to help students who have failed in a particular subject by only a few marks. Students who will be given grace marks will not have to appear for the Supplementary Exam or Repeat the entire year.
14 May 07:18 AMCGBSE 12th Result 2022 Number of Students
The Chhattisgarh Class 12 Board Exam 2022 saw a total of 2,93,425 students appear for the Senior Secondary Exam from the state. Of the total number, the number of students who appeared for the Class 12 Board Exam as regular candidates was 2,89,808 while the rest 3,617 appeared as private candidate. In the capital city of Raipur, 30,750 students are waiting for the declaration of CGBSE 12th Result 2022 today.
14 May 07:03 AMChhattisgarh Board 10th Result 2022 Number of Students
According to the statistics shared by the board for 2022 examination, a total of 3,80,027 candidates have appeared for the exam and are now awaiting CG Board Class 10 Result 2022. Of the total number, 3,77,667 candidates are regular candidates, while the rest 2,360 have appeared for the exam as private candidates. In terms of capital city Raipur, the Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results are being awaited by 23,617 students, who appeared at over 146 exam centres.
14 May 06:48 AMCGBSE Result 2022 Date and Time Press Note
14 May 06:37 AMWho will declare Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Results 2022?
According to the details shared by the CGBSE officials, Chhattisgarh State Education Minister Dr Prem Singh Tekam will be gracing the declaration ceremony for CG Board Results 2022 as the chief guest. He will be joined by CGBSE Chairman Dr Alok Shukla and other senior members at the board’s office in Raipur for the declaration function cum press meeting.
14 May 06:19 AMCGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date and Time
As per the official announcement, the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2022 for secondary students and CGBSE Class 12 Results 2022 for Senior Secondary students will be declared on 14th May - Saturday at 12 PM in the afternoon. The date and time for CG Board Result 2022 has been confirmed by the Board officials through an official release that was published on Friday.