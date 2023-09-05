CPGET 2023 Counselling: Phase 1 Registrations Begin, Get Direct Link Here

CGPET 2023 Counselling Registration: The Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CGPET) 2023 phase 1 counselling schedule has been released. Candidates who are qualified to register for the counselling process can visit the official website to check the schedule. According to the dates given the registration of CPGET 2023 qualified candidates for online verification of certificates have opened today, September 5, 2023, and will continue until September 15, 2023.

Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling registration process can visit the official website to complete the CGPET 2023 registrations. After completing the registrations, candidates will be able to enter the web options from September 20 to 22, 2023 and the allotment result will be announced by September 26, 2023.

CGET 2023 counselling phase 1 registration link is available on the official website - cpget.ouadmissions.com. Candidates can also click on the link given here to complete the CGPET 2023 registration and application process.

CGPET 2023 Counselling Direct link - Click Here

CGPET 2023 Phase 1 Counselling Registrations

The CGPET 2023 phase 1 counselling online verification link is available on the official website of CGPET. Candidates who have cleared the entrance can follow the steps given below to complete the registrations and fill out the web options for allotment.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGPET counselling

Step 2: Click on the Apply for online certificate verification link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number rank and date of birth

Step 4: Complete the verification

Step 5: Log in to enter the choices for allotment

Step 6: Save the choices and click on submit

