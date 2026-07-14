CGPET 2026 M.Sc Food Science and Technology Revised Admit Card Released; Direct Link Here
The Kakatiya University released the revised admit cards for the CPGET 2026 for Subject Code 75 - M.Sc Food Science and Technology. Check the direct link to download hall ticket, exam guidelines.
The Kakatiya University has released the revised admit card for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CGPET) 2026 for candidates appearing in subject code 75: M.Sc. Food Science and Technology. Registered candidates can now download their updated admit card or hall ticket from the official CGPET website using their login credentials. The university has advised all candidates to download the revised hall ticket and carry the latest version to the exam centre, as the previously issued admit card may no longer be valid for this particular subject.
CGPET 2026 Revised Hall Ticket: Key Highlights
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Particular
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Details
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Examination
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Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2026
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University
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Kakatiya University
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Subject
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M.Sc Food Science and Technology
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Subject Code
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75
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Document Released
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Revised Hall Ticket
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Mode of Availability
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Online
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Login Credentials Required
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Registration Number and Date of Birth/Login Details
How to Download CGPET 2026 Revised Hall Ticket?
- Visit the Official Website: cpget.tgche.ac.in
- Click on the Revised Hall Ticket Link
- Enter your registration number, date of birth and other required details for login
- Submit the details
- Download and save the revised admit card
CGPET 2026 Revised Admit Card: Direct LINK
Details Mentioned on the CGPET 2026 Admit Card
- Candidate’s Name
- Parents Name
- Roll Number
- Registration Number
- Subject Name and code
- Exam Date
- Exam Time
- Exam Centre
- Candidate's photograph and signature
- Important examination instructions
Note: In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the university authorities before the examination.
Why Was the Admit Card Revised?
The university has specifically issued a revised hall ticket for Subject Code 75: M.Sc Food Science and Technology. Candidates appearing for this subject should ensure they use only the latest admit card released by Kakatiya University for entry into the exam hall.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.