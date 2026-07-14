CGPET 2026 M.Sc Food Science and Technology Revised Admit Card Released; Direct Link Here

The Kakatiya University has released the revised admit card for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CGPET) 2026 for candidates appearing in subject code 75: M.Sc. Food Science and Technology. Registered candidates can now download their updated admit card or hall ticket from the official CGPET website using their login credentials. The university has advised all candidates to download the revised hall ticket and carry the latest version to the exam centre, as the previously issued admit card may no longer be valid for this particular subject.

How to Download CGPET 2026 Revised Hall Ticket?

Visit the Official Website: cpget.tgche.ac.in Click on the Revised Hall Ticket Link Enter your registration number, date of birth and other required details for login Submit the details Download and save the revised admit card

CGPET 2026 Revised Admit Card: Direct LINK

Details Mentioned on the CGPET 2026 Admit Card

Candidate’s Name

Parents Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Subject Name and code

Exam Date

Exam Time

Exam Centre

Candidate's photograph and signature

Important examination instructions

Note: In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the university authorities before the examination.

Why Was the Admit Card Revised?

The university has specifically issued a revised hall ticket for Subject Code 75: M.Sc Food Science and Technology. Candidates appearing for this subject should ensure they use only the latest admit card released by Kakatiya University for entry into the exam hall.