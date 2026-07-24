Chandigarh BEd CET Result 2026 Releasing Today; Download Scorecard at chandigarhbed.puchd.ac.in
The Punjab University will soon announce the chandigarh bed cet result 2026 on chandigarhbed.puchd.ac.in. Once the result is announced candidates will be able to download their scorecard via login credentials.
The Panjab University, Chandigarh will release the Chandigarh BEd CET Result 2026 today, July 24, 2026 on its official website, chandigarhbed.puchd.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for Chandigarh Bachelor of Education Common Entrance Test, BEd CET 2026 will be able to check and download their respective results and scorecards by logging in with their registered login details.
The Chandigarh BEd CET Result 2026 will include important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, marks obtained, rank, qualifying status, and other admission-related information. Following the declaration of the result, Punjab University is expected to release the merit list and counselling schedule for admission to BEd colleges in Chandigarh.
Chandigarh BEd CET Result 2026: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Chandigarh BEd Common Entrance Test (BEd CET) 2026
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Conducting Body
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Punjab University, Chandigarh
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Result Status
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Releasing Today
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Result Date
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July 24, 2026
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Mode of Result
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Online
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Official Website
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chandigarhbed.puchd.ac.in
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Credentials Required
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Login ID and Password
How to Download Chandigarh BEd CET Result 2026?
- Visit the official website: chandigarhbed.puchd.ac.in
- Click on the'Chandigarh BEd CET Result 2026 link
- Enter your Login ID and Password
- Click on the Submit button
- The Chandigarh BEd CET Scorecard 2026 will appear
- Download and save the result for future reference
Details Mentioned on Chandigarh BEd CET Scorecard 2026
- Candidate's Name
- Roll Number
- Application Number
- Category
- Marks Obtained
- Rank Secured
- Qualifying Status
- Father's/Mother's Name
- Photograph
- Examination Details
What After Chandigarh BEd CET Result 2026?
After the declaration of the Chandigarh BEd CET Result 2026, Punjab University will publish the merit list and counselling schedule on the official website. Candidates shortlisted in the merit list will have to participate in the online counselling process, complete document verification, exercise college choices, and pay the required admission fee within the given timeline.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.