Chandigarh BEd CET Result 2026 Releasing Today; Download Scorecard at chandigarhbed.puchd.ac.in

The Panjab University, Chandigarh will release the Chandigarh BEd CET Result 2026 today, July 24, 2026 on its official website, chandigarhbed.puchd.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for Chandigarh Bachelor of Education Common Entrance Test, BEd CET 2026 will be able to check and download their respective results and scorecards by logging in with their registered login details.

The Chandigarh BEd CET Result 2026 will include important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, marks obtained, rank, qualifying status, and other admission-related information. Following the declaration of the result, Punjab University is expected to release the merit list and counselling schedule for admission to BEd colleges in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh BEd CET Result 2026: Key Highlights