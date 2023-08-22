Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: UGC Urges Higher Education Institutions To Hold Special Assembly On August 23 To Witness The Landing

Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Live Stream: The University Grants Commission has urged the universities and colleges to conduct a special assembly tomorrow, August 23, 2023, for the students and faculty members to watch the live streaming of Chandrayan-3 landing on the moon. Chandrayan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, at 18:04 hours.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Monday stated that two-way communication has been successfully established between the Chandrayaan-3 lander module and the still-orbiting Chandrayaan-2 orbiter.

ISRO Landing Telecast - Click Here

In a recent notification, the UGC stated that India’s pursuit of space exploration reaching a remarkable milestone with the Chandrayaan-3 mission landing on the moon is a significant step for Indian Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry.

UGC Official Notification - Click Here

According to the official notification released, the event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023, starting from 17:27 hrs. The Live coverage will be available via multiple platforms like the ISRO website, IRSO Youtube channel, ISRO Facebook page, and DD National TV.

The landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental occasion that will not only fuel curiosity but also spark a passion for exploration within young minds. The UGC further added that the landing will generate a profound sense of pride and unity as the country will collectively celebrate Indian Science and Technology and contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation.

The UGC has urged higher education institutions to conduct special assemblies from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm and encourage students and faculty members to actively participate and watch the Live stream of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon.

